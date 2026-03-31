New ‘Supergirl’ Trailer Puts Krypto in Danger

“Supergirl” is nearly here.

The latest in the James Gunn-supervised DC Universe arrives in theaters on June 26. Ahead of its big screen launch, a brand-new trailer has debuted. Watch it below.

Tuesday’s teaser sets up the stakes for “Supergirl” – adrift in the cosmos, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), who was briefly introduced in last summer’s terrific “Superman,” has only her trusty dog Krypto to keep her company. When Krypto’s life is threatened by a very bad space pirate named Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), Kara teams up with a young ward (Eve Ridley) and a bad-ass bounty hunter named Lobo (Jason Momoa) to save the day.

Play video

Set to Jimmy Ruffin’s 1966 soul song “What’s Become of the Brokenhearted,” the trailer promises big emotion (who doesn’t love Krypto?) and big action, courtesy of director Craig Gillespie. Also, the movie looks like a million space-bucks, thanks to British cinematographer Rob Hardy, a frequent collaborator of Alex Garland and the man who gave “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” its distinctive style. (Hardy is already back in the DC fold, having recently shot “Clayface,” which is out this Halloween.) And yes, Superman (David Corenswet) pops up too.

“Supergirl” is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s 2021 comic book run “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” and was adapted by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira.

There have seemingly been some post-production speedbumps on “Supergirl,” most publicly when it comes to the movie’s composers – it was announced last year that Ramin Djawadi, who scored Gillespie’s underrated “Fright Night” remake, would be handling the music for “Supergirl,” only for a few months later to be replaced by Tom Holkenborg — aka Junkie XL — who worked on several DC projects under the previous Zack Snyder-led administration. Then Holkenborg was replaced just last month by Claudia Sarne, making her the third and (perhaps?) final composer on “Supergirl.”

“Supergirl” soars into theaters on June 26.