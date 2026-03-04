Kyle Chandler Takes Flight in First ‘Lanterns’ Teaser

In brightest day, in blackest night, the first “Lanterns” teaser shows the Green Lantern take flight.

HBO released a new look at the upcoming DC series which will feature Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre star as Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Initially, HBO announced that the teaser would release on Thursday. They soon uploaded it, however, after leaks of the trailer landed on social media, revealing that the show will release in August.

You can watch the first “Lanterns” teaser below.

The new DC Comics show follows Lanterns Jordan and Stewart as they investigate a “True Detective”-like mystery, with Jordan (an established hotshot of the Green Lantern Corps) training his new younger ally. The teaser is light on bright-green constructs and heavy on a moody detective vibe.

The trailer cheekily uses the Bruce Springsteen song “State Trooper,” a reference to the police-like nature of the Green Lantern Corps. As Green Lanterns of Earth, Jordan and Stewart are tasked with watching over Sector 2814, one of 3600 slices of outer space the Corpsman are tasked with watching over, with their home base on the planet Oa.

In the trailer, fans get a first look at the Lanterns’ costume. It’s a more muted look for the superheroes, a jacket with faded green rather than a poppy, colorful green-and-black super suit. The suit draws clear inspiration from Gabriel Hardman and Corinna Bechko’s “Green Lantern: Earth One,” a two-volume graphic novel series that takes a more grounded approach to Green Lantern and his origin.

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and DC Comics veteran Tom King created the show, with Mundy serving as showrunner.

“Lanterns” will premiere on HBO in August.