‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: Peter Parker Reunites With a Memory-Wiped MJ in Sneak Peek

It’s been 10 years since “Spider-Man” fans first saw Tom Holland as Peter Parker in “Captain America: Civil War.” Now the MCU version of the famed webslinger is showing the wear and tear of those years in a sneak peek of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” footage at CinemaCon opens with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on the phone at a bodega when Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds walks in.

Peter follows Ned out of the bodega and into a party, holding a bouquet of flowers. He picks up a Lego Chewbacca mini-figure, likely from the “Star Wars” set he and Ned shared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Ned has a board of Spider-Man news clippings, saying he’s been trying to figure out who Spider-Man is “to thank him face-to-face” for saving him so many times in high school. He has created an app called “Spidey Tracker” to figure out who Spider-Man is, believing him to either be Martin Starr’s Mr. Harrington or Tony Revolori’s Flash Thompson.

MJ then walks in and Peter gives her the flowers as a housewarming gift. He introduces himself to her as “Maynard.” Ned follows MJ out of the room and learns that she’s turned down a job at a “soulless corporation.” She says that she feels like she’s supposed to be “waiting for something great,” to which Ned proposes a toast.

A new character then walks up and begins flirting with MJ. He says, “That’s my girl,” and they kiss as Peter watches.

He storms out of the room, and the footage ends. Footage similar to that played in the “Brand New Day” trailer then started playing with the narration we’ve heard.

A new clip is then played where Spider-Man is surrounded by Department of Damage Control officers. He takes a moment to stretch, saying, “I’m not in high school anymore.”

Sony also shared two new teaser posters for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which you can see below.

Sony/Marvel

Sony/Marvel

Along with the lead trio of Holland, Zendaya and Batalon, “Brand New Day” will see Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal return as Dr. Bruce Banner and The Punisher, respectively.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will release in theaters on July 31.