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Bradley Cooper Eyed to Write and Direct ‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel Starring Margot Robbie

“Twisters” filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung was previously attached to the project

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Bradley Cooper at the "A Star Is Born" premiere
Bradley Cooper roaming the red carpet at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "A Star Is Born" at The Shrine Auditorium on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Getty Images)

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Bradley Cooper is now circling to write, direct and star in Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 11” prequel, a week after “Twisters” director Lee Isaac Chung dropped out of the project over creative differences, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

It’s early days and no deals are signed, but Warner Bros. is looking to keep the project on track to start production before the end of the year. Margot Robbie remains attached to star and produce through her LuckyChap banner.

The project is said to take place in the 1960s, but with Cooper potentially coming aboard to write the script plot details may change. Ryan Gosling was at one point attached to star opposite Robbie in the project but dropped out.

If a deal makes, Cooper would write, direct and star just as he’s done with his last three directorial efforts. He made a splash with his critically acclaimed 2018 redo of “A Star Is Born,” which he then followed up with 2023’s Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro.” Both film earned a bevy of Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Most recently, Cooper co-wrote, directed and co-starred in the smaller scale dramedy “Is This Thing On?,” which was released last fall.

Warner Bros. has been looking for ways to expand the “Ocean’s” franchise for years. Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded and acclaimed redo was released in 2001 and spawned two more sequels, the international “Ocean’s Twelve” in 2004 and the trilogy capper “Ocean’s Thirteen” in 2007.

The franchise was revived in 2018 with the female-centric spinoff “Ocean’s 8,” starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. And now “Ocean’s Fourteen” is in the works with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and more slated to return, while David Leitch is attached to direct as Soderbergh bowed out of the franchise.

Clooney has described that direct sequel as a “Going in Style”-esque follow-up that finds the crew attempting another heist in their older age.

The news of Cooper’s involvement in the prequel was first reported by Puck’s Matt Belloni.

Ocean's 11 Lee Isaac Chung
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‘Twisters’ Director Lee Isaac Chung Exits ‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

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