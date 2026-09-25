Sabrina Carpenter to Play Ginger Rogers, Margaret Qualley Is Adele Astaire in Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire Biopic

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Sabrina Carpenter and Margaret Qualley are set to star as Ginger Rogers and Adele Astaire, respectively, in Tom Holland’s untitled Fred Astaire biopic at Sony Pictures, TheWrap has learned.

Fred and Adele Astaire were major stars on Broadway and London’s West End before Fred went on to become one of cinema’s greatest stars alongside frequent co-star and dance partner Ginger Rogers.

“Paddington” filmmaker Paul King is set to direct.

The movie is produced by Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor on behalf of Pascal Pictures, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams on behalf of Lightbulb Pictures and Tom Holland on behalf of Billy17. Executive Producers are Harry Holland and Will South on behalf of Billy17, Will Clarke and Andy Mayson on behalf Altitude Films and Steven Levenson. Ava Astaire McKenzie lends her support to the project. Her son, Tyler McKenzie, serves as a consultant and co-producer.

From a script by Steven Levenson and King, the movie is based on the book “The Astaires: Fred & Adele” by Kathleen Riley. Riley also serves as a script and story consultant.

“I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner — his big sister Adele — to the big screen,” King said in a statement. “Fred left a timeless legacy of dance on film — most famously in his collaborations with Ginger Rogers — while Adele’s work has been lost to history; indeed, no footage of her dancing survives. The cinematic challenge of bringing to life these icons of the twentieth century is one that I could not imagine without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side.”

“I’m delighted to support this endeavor to celebrate the extraordinary careers and enduring legacy of my father and aunt, who were among the biggest musical stars of their era. With Kathleen Riley’s seminal biography as its foundation, and the creative team in place, the story of their partnership both on and off the stage is in the best care,” Ava Astaire McKenzie added. Tyler McKenzie continued, “Guided by the incredible filmmaking team led by director Paul King, writer Steven Levenson, producer Amy Pascal and Tom Holland, I know their legacy will be beautifully brought to life for a whole new generation.”

Qualley, a Golden Globe nominee, has become one of the most sought-after actors of her generation since her acclaimed debut on HBO’s “The Leftovers.” Last year, she earned a Golden Globe nomination for “The Substance,” opposite Demi Moore, which received multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. She also starred in Ethan Coen’s “Drive-Away Dolls.” Additional credits include A24’s “How to Make a Killing,” Coen’s “Honey Don’t,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” and “Kinds of Kindness,” Netflix’s “Maid,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Blue Moon,” “Sanctuary,” “Stars at Noon,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Native Son,” “Seberg,” and her debut film “Palo Alto.”

Two-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar, Sabrina Carpenter, has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple platinum and multi-platinum certifications, and performing to sold-out crowds worldwide. She most recently received her first Primetime Emmy Nomination in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category recognizing her work as an Executive Producer and Performer in “The Muppet Show.” Her film credits include “The Hate U Give,” “Work It” and “The Short History Of The Long Road.”

Holland began his career as a dancer on the West End stage where he played the titular role from 2008 to 2010 in the dance-driven musical about a boy born to dance, “Billy Elliot The Musical,” written by Lee Hall. Holland can currently be seen in Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which is breaking global and domestic box office records with a worldwide gross of over $2 billion and “The Odyssey.”

King most recently directed Warner Brothers’ runaway hit, “Wonka,” starring Timothée Chalamet. He also directed the first two “Paddington” films, which were critical and box office successes, collectively earning nearly $500 million globally. King executive produced the third film in the series, “Paddington Goes to Peru,” and is writing a sequel to “Wonka.”

Qualley is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Sloane and Offer. Carpenter is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Foundation Media Partners, Volara Management, Perlman Management Group, and Goodman Genow. Holland is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. King is repped by Independent Talent Group, WME, and Davis Law Group.

Deadline first reported the news.