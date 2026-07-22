Tom Holland Says Fred Astaire Biopic Is Next, Wants to Do All the Dancing Himself in Oners

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Tom Holland wants to do Fred Astaire proud and pull off all the dance numbers in his upcoming biopic himself.

While talking to “Good Morning America,” Holland explained that once he got done with his current press tour gauntlet promoting both “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” he was getting right back into the dance studio to put his full focus into the Astaire biopic. The star wants to handle all dance numbers in the film himself rather than rely on doubles.

“I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I’ve got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud,” Holland said.

He added: “I have a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot – how he would have done it.”

Holland is bringing quite a bit of experience to the role, so his dream for the dances is certainly achievable. He previously starred in the titular role in the West End production of “Billy Elliot the Musical” and is trained in dance – something that he’s leaned into for the physical shoots asked of him playing Spider-Man.

The Astaire biopic is being helmed by Paul King – who directed the first two “Paddington” films and “Wonka.” Lee Hall, whose previous credits include “Billy Elliot,” wrote the screenplay. It’s being produced by Amy Pascal, Rachael O’Connor, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams.

Holland’s big July is continuing on before he can get back to the dance studio. “The Odyssey” opened to rave reviews on July 17 and the fourth film in his “Spider-Man” franchise drops in theaters July 31.