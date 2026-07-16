Tom Holland Says This ‘The Odyssey’ Star Upstaged Him and Had the Crew ‘Literally Weeping’

Tom Holland is joined by some of the most famous faces in Hollywood in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” — and the actor isn’t afraid to admit that he was upstaged by one co-star in particular.

While talking with VT ahead of Friday’s premiere, he and Matt Damon were asked which of their fellow actors challenged them the most while shooting the star-studded epic. Holland was quick to mention that it was actually the dog who played Argos that had the biggest impact on the crew.

“The scene that we really can’t talk about because it’s such a huge moment in the movie,” Holland began. “The dog probably gives one of the best performances ever done by a furry animal on screen. And then my close-up was right after that, and every crew member is literally weeping because this dog just f–king nailed it so much.”

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“I remember we were chatting about the scene because we had shot your side of it the night before. Then we came back the following day, and I thought, ‘Oh, well, we’ll start with my coverage, right?’ And then Chris was like, ‘No, we’ll start on the dog.’ Shoots the dog. Dog nails it,” he continued. “Everyone is crying, and then I’m chatting to Matt about the blocking. We’re discussing it, and then Chris just pokes his head in and he’s like, ‘Oi, thespians, get on with it. I’ll be on the f–king dog.’”

“The Odyssey” opens in theaters on Friday, also starring Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Benny Safdie, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton and many more.