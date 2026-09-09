Sam Altman’s Brother Shares Blunt Reaction to Andrew Garfield in ‘Artificial’ Trailer

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The first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s “Artificial” dropped Tuesday, putting Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman front and center. While the footage went viral throughout the day, there was one member of the Altman family who wasn’t necessarily impressed with what he watched.

On Tuesday evening, Jack Altman, a partner at the venture capital firm Benchmark and the younger brother to the tech mogul, took to X and shared his blunt reaction to the first trailer for “Artificial.“

“Look, you all know I’d love nothing more than a feature length film making fun of my brother,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, based on the preview it looks like the only thing they got right is the walk.”

Several X users co-signed this sentiment, including Pirate Wires founder Mike Solana who called Garfield’s take on the OpenAI boss’ walk “actually uncanny.”

“Artificial,” which is set to premiere at the 2026 New York Film Festival on Oct. 5, stars Garfield as Altman and Ike Barinholtz as OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk. The film made headlines this summer after Amazon infamously dropped the Simon Rich-written and Guadagnino-directed project after it invested $50 billion in the artificial intelligence company.

It was later picked up by Neon, which plans to release it in limited theaters on Christmas Day before giving it a wider rollout in January 2027.

As for what viewers can expect from the upcoming film? The teaser showed Garfield’s Altman as he walked through a seemingly normal OpenAI compound – that eventually led to a vault filled with guns and other dangerous weaponry.

In a voiceover, the film-version of Altman noted, “We opened Pandora’s Box together. The future is inevitable … Countries will fall. Industries are gonna collapse, and we get to be the ones to shepherd people into this new world.”

In addition to Garfield and Barinholtz, “Artificial” stars Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, and Mark Rylance.

“Artificial” hits select theaters on Christmas Day.