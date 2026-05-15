Sam Raimi to Remake Ventriloquist Dummy Horror Movie ‘Magic’ at Lionsgate

Sam Raimi will direct Lionsgate’s “Magic,” a modern adaptation of William Goldman’s novel of the same name, TheWrap has learned.

It was previously announced that Raimi will produce the project alongside Roy Lee, producer of “It” and “Weapons.”

“Sam is the dream director for this project—in fact, his coming aboard represents one of the truly great matches of director and material,” Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement to TheWrap. “The script is fantastic, and we could not be more excited to see Sam’s direction and creative vision take it to another level. We are absolutely thrilled he has chosen to direct the film.”

The original “Magic” starred Anthony Hopkins as Corky, a magician who reaches fame alongside his ventriloquist dummy, the obnoxious and wisecracking Fats—whom Corky cannot control.

The film also starred Ann-Margret and Burgess Meredith and was directed by Richard Attenborough. The script was written by William Goldman, based on his novel.

Chris Hammond and Tim Sullivan, who have long championed the project will produce alongside Raimi and Lee. Raimi Productions’ Zainab Azizi will also produce. Nathan Kahane and Paul Fishkin will executive produce alongside Andrew Childs for Vertigo.

The project is written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, reuniting with Raimi and Azizi from “Send Help” for 20th Century Studios.

Meredith Wieck and Pavan Kalidindi are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Best known for the “Evil Dead” and “Spider-Man” franchises, Raimi most recently directed the hit “Send Help,” starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien which he produced with Azizi, which was #1 at the box office two weeks in a row earlier this year and took in nearly $100 million worldwide.

He is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Deadline first reported the news.