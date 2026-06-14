7 Sci-Fi Movies to Watch After ‘Disclosure Day’

Steven Spielberg returned to the alien sci-fi genre for his latest film, “Disclosure Day,” and you might want some similar movies to dive into after checking it out.

The legendary director has become synonymous with alien and first-contact stories thanks to some all-time classics in his filmography, but there is a mountain of great options to sate the appetite after checking out Spielberg’s return to the genre. From Oscar-nominated wonders to generational classics, fans have a lot of options from a number of great filmmakers.

These are the sci-fi films to check out after you return home from “Disclosure Day.”

Richard Dreyfuss in ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (Columbia Pictures) Close Encounters of the Third Kind “Disclosure Day” has been described more than once as a spiritual sequel to “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” which makes a lot of sense. They share all of Spielberg’s excitement and interest in life beyond Earth, with each enjoying the added benefit the other cannot – one was made by a young man at the start of his career, and the other with the experience and resources of being a household name. “Close Encounters” follows a man who is convinced he saw a spaceship and goes to any length – including to the detriment of his young family – to prove he was right. Read Next

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Henry Thomas in ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ (Universal Pictures) E.T. Great sci-fi does not have to be all doom and gloom. If you want a more light-hearted romp in the genre, you won’t do much better than Spielberg’s “E.T.” If you’re hankering to see what interactions with aliens would be like after the “Disclosure Day” reveal, this classic about a boy who finds an alien abandoned in his backyard will scratch that itch. The film essentially pioneered the kids-on-bikes, sunsoaked cul-de-sac genre and it remains one of Spielberg’s best.

“Nope” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Nope “Nope” is a science-fiction horror film from Jordan Peele that follows a man trying to keep his livelihood of providing horses for Hollywood movie and TV shoots afloat in a shrinking market. He learns that some sort of otherworldly entity seems to be stalking his farm, and rather than fight or run, he opts to try to catch the thing on film and cash in on the royalties. The film feels like classic Stephen King as a group of ordinary folks faces off against the extraordinary. “Get Out” might have earned Peele the majority of his acclaim, but “Nope” has our hearts.

Ryan Gosling in ‘Project Hail Mary’ (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios) Project Hail Mary “Project Hail Mary” has a certain Spielbergian flair to it in many ways. It’s about a man who is obsessed with the stars and science, who is tapped to go on a suicide mission to save the planet. When he arrives, he learns that humanity is not alone in this mission, and he quickly befriends an alien. The two team up to save both their worlds while also bonding and getting to learn about each other’s cultures and lives. If what you love in your alien films trends toward the friendly, “Project Hail Mary” will scratch your itch. Read Next

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Signs (Credit: Touchstone Pictures) Signs If you need more crop circles in your alien films, M. Night Shyamalan’s “Signs” is here to make its mark. The film scarred a generation of movie lovers as a farmer contends with the arrival of alien life as more clues appear around his farm. The drip feed reveal of what these aliens actually look like, and what there plans are, is enough to still make certain viewers lose sleep. If “Disclosure Day” left you wanting more terror in your alien movies then queue up one of Shyamalan’s best.

Tim Robbins, Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning in ‘War of the Worlds’ (Paramount) War of the Worlds Spielberg is the king of alien films so it’s no surprise this list is full of his work. “War of the Worlds” adapts and modernizes the classic HG Wells novel and puts the action in Boston, seen through the eyes of a Red Sox-capped Tom Cruise trying to survive an alien invasion with his daughter while he searches for his missing son. It’s got all the classic Spielbergian bells and whistles along with some top-tier Cruise running. What more could you ask for?