Jordan Peele’s Next Film Nixed From Universal’s 2026 Slate

While Jordan Peele has been promoting his studio Monkeypaw’s next twisted film “Him,” his fans will have to wait for his next movie as a writer-director as Universal has removed it from its theatrical slate, individuals with knowledge of the project have confirmed to TheWrap.

The sources say that Peele is continuing to develop his follow-up to his 2022 film “Nope,” which will be the fourth of his directorial career. Like his past works, it will be a horror thriller, but plot details are being kept under wraps. Universal declined to comment.

Peele’s fourth film was initially dated to be released in December 2024 but was then pushed back to October 2026. Universal’s specialty wing Focus Features took over that spot with Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu,” which became a box office success with $181.7 million grossed worldwide and became one of Focus’ top three highest grossing films of all time.

While Peele continues working behind-the-scenes on his own film, he has kept himself busy as a producer through Monkeypaw. Last year, Peele brought over Dev Patel’s directorial debut film “Monkey Man” to Universal after it was put up for sale by Netflix. Now, he has become a prominent part of Justin Tipping’s sports horror film “Him,” which stars Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers as an aging football star who takes a rookie who idolizes him under his wing with twisted, occult results.

“Him” hits theaters Sept. 19. The slate change was first reported by Variety.