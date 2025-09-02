Tom Holland Calls Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Script the ‘Best I’ve Ever Read’

Tom Holland will swing back into theaters as Spider-Man in July 2026, but “Brand New Day” may not even be his favorite movie he’s starring in that month.

Two weeks before his latest Spider-Man movie hits theaters, Holland will star in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic “The Odyssey.” While speaking to the Agence France-Presse (AFP), Holland gave Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” follow-up remarkably high praise.

“The best script I’ve ever read,” Holland said of “The Odyssey.”

In “The Odyssey,” Holland is but one part of a sprawling, star-studded cast — one including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel and many more. Damon stars as the ancient epic’s protagonist Odysseus, while Holland will portray his son, Telemachus.

While many of these actors have already worked with Nolan, this will be Holland’s first at bat for the acclaimed director. The actor said he’s enjoying being part of the crew.

“Chris is a real collaborator. He knows what he wants … but it is not an environment where you can’t pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways,” Holland told AFP.

Holland’s position in a Nolan film (and as a lead, no less) is an enviable one. “The Odyssey” marks the acclaimed director’s follow-up to “Oppenheimer,” one of the most critically and commercially successful films of the decade thus far. “Oppenheimer” became a powerhouse during the 2024 awards season, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema) and Best Editing (Jennifer Lame) at the Oscars.

The hype for Nolan’s next movie is palpable. In July, theaters sold an early wave of tickets for the film in 70mm IMAX a year before the film is scheduled to release. The tickets sold out in minutes.

While Nolan’s career has never been hotter, summer 2026 marks a minor comeback for Holland, whose last film performance was in 2022’s “Uncharted.” Aside from leading “The Crowded Room” on Apple TV+ in 2023, Holland has taken a few years awy from the screen.

Yet weeks after Holland stars in “The Odyssey,” he will likewise relaunch his career as Spider-Man with “Brand New Day.” Following the successful, trilogy-ending “Spider-Man: No Way Home” by Jon Watts in 2021, the web-slinger took a few years off. Now, he is set to return in a new film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Early marketing for the blockbuster teases a back-to-basics approach for Spider-Man, with the hero scaling down his resources and connections following the life-altering events at the end of “No Way Home.”

“I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of COVID,” Holland said on “Flip Your Wig” in July. “We shot the entire film on stages, and now we’re really going to lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We’re going to use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we’re putting together.”

Regardless, fans of Holland will have a lot to look forward to in July 2026.