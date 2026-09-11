A24 Developing SCP Foundation Film, Adapting Hit Internet Property for ‘V/H/S’ Franchise Expansion

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The hit internet horror universe SCP Foundation is coming to the big screen as a new extension of the “V/H/S” horror franchise.

A24, Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Studios are teaming up on a feature-length film based on the SCP Foundation, the internet-born, fan-created horror and science-fiction property. The film is set for theatrical release in 2027, with A24 holding worldwide rights.

It marks the first feature-length film based on the SCP Foundation, a collaborative mythology that originated online in 2008 and has since been expanded by thousands of contributors around the world. The universe encompasses stories involving anomalous objects, entities and phenomena and has inspired games, short films and web series.

A24 will co-produce the film with Roy Lee and Steven Schneider for Spooky Pictures, alongside Josh Goldbloom and Michael Schreiber. Goldbloom has produced several “V/H/S” films, including “V/H/S/94,” “V/H/S/99” and “V/H/S/Halloween.” Schreiber also worked on “V/H/S/94” and “V/H/S/Beyond.”

Image Nation Studios CEO Ben Ross and Spooky Pictures’ Rami Yasin and Jakob Pollack will executive produce alongside Brad Miska.

“Internet lore is quickly rising as a compelling source of new stories for the horror genre, bringing with it built-in, highly devoted audiences,” Image Nation Studios’ CEO Ben Ross and Spooky Pictures co-founders Roy Lee and Steven Schneider said in a joint statement. “As fans increasingly seek out fresh scares, we’re focused on tapping into the most compelling online worlds in which talent already live, such as the vast SCP universe, and helping them make the leap to the big screen.”

The statement continues: “With A24’s expertise in nurturing and elevating internet-born phenomena like ‘Backrooms’ into major theatrical success, they’re the ideal partner for ‘V/H/S: SCP’ and we can’t wait to expand the franchise with new, spine-chilling stories together.”

The announcement follows the companies’ acquisition of rights to the “V/H/S” found-footage anthology franchise earlier this year. The SCP Foundation film will be the next installment in the series, following “V/H/S/Mixtape,” a music-themed anthology that is set to premiere on Shudder in October.

A24’s “Backrooms” has grossed $394 million worldwide. The film marked the feature debut of Kane Parsons and was based on his viral internet shorts about the liminal spaces of the Backrooms.