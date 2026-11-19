Sean Wang is set to direct the adaptation of Theo Baker’s bestselling book “How to Rule the World” for Warner Bros. Pictures, TheWrap has learned.

Wang and Matthew Libby will co-write the screenplay adapting the hit nonfiction release from earlier this year, titled in full, “How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University.”

Pascal Pictures’ Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor will produce and Kevin McCormick is producing for Langley Park Pictures.

Since its publication in May, Baker’s instant New York Times bestseller has been named a Tom Wolfe Literary Prize finalist, one of Time’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2026, one of Amazon’s Best Books of 2026, and a Best Book of the Year (So Far) by the New York Times, Barnes & Noble and Apple Books.

Wang most recently wrote and directed his feature debut “Didi,” which premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the Special Jury Prize for Best Ensemble Cast. Wang’s documentary short film, “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma),” won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at SXSW 2023 and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film.

Wang is a 2020 Sundance Ignite Fellow, and 2022 Sundance Institute | TAAF Fellow, and a 2021 SFFILM Rainin Grant recipient. “Didi” was selected for the 2023 Sundance Screenwriters and Directors Labs. In 2024, he was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Artist and received the Sundance Vanguard Award for Fiction. He later earned a Directors Guild of America nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Theatrical Feature Film, while “Didi” won Independent Spirit Awards for Best First Feature and Best First Screenplay. Wang is also a Google Creative Lab Five alum, a Young Guns 19 winner and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Baker is the Senior Silicon Valley reporter for The San Francisco Standard. His reporting led to former Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s resignation and made Baker the youngest-ever recipient of the prestigious George Polk Award. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, New York, Vanity Fair and elsewhere. Baker graduated from Stanford University in 2026.

Wang is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman. Baker is repped by CAA and published by Penguin Press.

Deadline first reported the news.