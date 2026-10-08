Sebastian Stan Admits He Hasn’t Seen a Final Cut of ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ But Predicts It’ll Be ‘Heartbreaking’

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Sebastian Stan is bracing for heartbreak ahead of the release of “Avengers: Doomsday,” despite not knowing how the new superhero movie ends.

The actor, who stars as Bucky Barnes (aka Winter Soldier) in the new Marvel installment, admitted to Decider that he still hadn’t seen a final cut of “Doomsday” – even with the movie’s release a little over two months away.

“I haven’t seen the movie, and I don’t know how it turned out,” he told the outlet. “I’m sure it’s going to be probably heartbreaking, in a lot of ways. We’ll see who makes it to the next level.”

And there are plenty of players at stake in this new “Avengers” movie, as it stars Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Joseph Quinn, Danny Ramirez, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan and Channing Tatum. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who made headlines after “Avengers: Endgame” for concluding their runs as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively, are also set to appear in “Doomsday.”

Stan confirmed that he “got a chance to reunite with everyone” on “Doomsday,” noting, “It was very nostalgic to look back, and think about all of these years that we’ve known each other, and grew up together. It’s incredible in that way. It’s been a family and it never stops being that way.”

While some fans have taken Stan’s comments as an indication that some Marvel fan favorites will perish, it’s likely more to do with the fact that he didn’t have a full script while filming “Doomsday.”

Back in August, the actor told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that they “were just shooting scattered scenes” as the cast “didn’t have a script.”

“It’s a different way of working, continuous, constantly evolving,” he said. “The producers didn’t want us to read it in its entirety, to avoid journalists asking us questions … I’ve been following this rule for fifteen years, I’m used to it.”

“Doomsday” directors the Russo Brothers later explained this decision in September while speaking with the Associated Press. “We always view the script as a living organism,” Joe Russo said of kicking off production without a finished script. “We’re improvisation-based, rehearsal-based directors. We like to see what the actors bring to the characters, and sometimes you don’t get the actors until a few days or few weeks before you shoot them. And a lot of the time, that’s when the magic happens.”

“Avengers: Doomsday,” which arrives in theaters on December 18, was written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige and the Russos. It will immediately be followed by a sequel, titled “Avengers: Secret Wars,” to be released on December 17, 2027.