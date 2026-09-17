Universal and Cosm to Launch ‘Shrek’ in Shared Reality as Part of Multi-Film Pact

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Universal Film and Cosm, the immersive media and technology company, struck a multi-year, multi-film partnership for Shared Reality experiences that will kick off with “Shrek,” the companies announced on Thursday.

Developed in collaboration with Universal Film, DreamWorks Animation, and visual effects studio Reel FX, “Shrek” in Shared Reality “invites audiences to step inside the world of the original film, exploring legendary locations including Shrek’s Swamp, Duloc’s Arena, and Dragon’s Keep while experiencing the adventure alongside Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona, and other beloved characters.”

“’Shrek’ is an iconic franchise that continues to find new ways to surprise and delight audiences,” said David O’Connor, Chief Brand Officer at Universal Entertainment. “With Cosm, we’re pushing the boundaries of how fans can experience this beloved story beyond the screen with an interactive trip into Shrek’s world. This partnership opens an exciting new frontier for our brands and for the future of entertainment.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Universal and DreamWorks Animation to bring ‘Shrek’ to Cosm as our next cinematic experience in Shared Reality,” said Alexis Scalice, VP, Head of Cosm Studios at Cosm. “Our first animated film, Shrekin Shared Reality allows us to amplify the humor and irreverent charm that makes its story and characters beloved across generations. We are so proud to bring ‘Shrek’ to life in this incredible way, for audiences to experience twenty-five years after its initial debut, and this newfound partnership continues to reinforce our confidence in what is truly possible for immersive entertainment.”

Cosm previously partnered with Warner Bros. on Shared Reality experiences for “IT” and “The Matrix” last year. This summer, Sony Pictures took a minority stake in the company.

Tickets to experience Shrek in Shared Reality at Cosm venues in Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and Detroit will go on sale this fall.