‘Sicario 3’ Moving Ahead With Original Stars Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Sicario 3” is officially happening.

The follow-up to 2015’s “Sicario” and 2018’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” is in the works from Black Label Media and Thunder Road, with Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro all set to return, TheWrap has learned. (Blunt did not appear in the sequel.) “The Weight” filmmaker Padraic McKinley is set to direct, from a script by Steven Knight. Plot details were not revealed.

The first two films were written by Taylor Sheridan, who has since moved on to mostly oversee a large television empire for Paramount+, and while he initially stated plans to write a third chapter of the story, it has been attempted by various writers over the years. Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, the team behind the last two “Mission: Impossible” installments, previously penned a draft.

Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill will be producing from Black Label Media with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee producing from Thunder Road. Ed McDonnell will also produce.

Knight is also currently writing the new 007 entry for Denis Villenueve, who directed the first “Sicario.” (The “Sicario” sequel was directed by Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima.)

Blunt recently starred in “The Devil Weas Prada 2” and has “A Quiet Place: Part III” headed to theaters next summer, while Brolin recently starred in Ridley Scott’s “The Dog Stars” and has “Whalefall” and “Dune: Part III” (for Villeneuve) out later this year. Del Toro is coming off a busy 2025 that saw him star in two films from two very different Andersons – Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” which earned del Toro a Best Supporting Actor nomination (he was ultimately bested by his costar Sean Penn).

McKinley’s “The Weight,” his directorial debut, premiered at Sundance earlier this year and was released by Vertical this fall.

Production is slated to begin early next year and while Lionsgate released the previous two entries, the plan is to shop the third film to potential studios.

McKinley is repped by Range, Innovative, and Jackoway Austen. Del Toro is repped by LBI Entertainment, Range and Hansen Jacobson. Brolin is repped by CAA, Narrative and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett, Kole. Blunt is repped by CAA and David Weber of Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.