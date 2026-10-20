Jeremy Saulnier’s ‘Slayground’ Gets Fright-Filled First Trailer

Ready to visit the “Slayground?”

The latest feature from writer/director Jeremy Saulnier arrives on Jan. 29, 2027, from A24. And while the movie, until now, has been shrouded in mystery, we now have a much better sense of what to expect thanks to a brand-new trailer. Watch it below.

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The film follows a recently-escaped convict (played by Cory Michael Smith), who hides out in the haunted house where he used to work. There, as is the case in most Saulnier movies, is where the mayhem begins. Chase Sui Wonders, Sophie Wilde, Stanley Simons, Young Mazino, Stephen Root and Matty Matheson co-star with Saulnier vets James Badge Dale (from “Hold the Dark”) and Imogen Poots (from “Green Room”).

A teaser trailer, attached to Zach Cregger’s “Resident Evil,” promised the movie would be arriving “this fall.” Since the original working tile for the project was “October,” we wondered if there was a way that A24 could surprise-drop “Slayground” before Halloween. It wouldn’t exactly be out of character or outside the realm of possibility. After all, nobody even knew that “You Can See Everything” existed until the secret screening at Telluride. The teaser pointed to a website (RunLikeHell.com), that featured a countdown clock – that was counting down to this trailer.

Saulnier is coming off a huge success with “Rebel Ridge,” his Netflix thriller that starred Aaron Pierre and Don Johnson and debuted in the fall of 2024. The movie endured an extremely painful production, including when lead actor John Boyega dropped out of the movie and the production was shut down. Boyega was ultimately replaced by Pierre and production resumed. And when it was finally released, the movie was a huge hit for the streaming service and won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

“Slayground” arrives from A24 on Jan. 29, 2027.