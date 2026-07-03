‘Solo Leveling: Beyond the System’ Theatrical Anime Film Now in Production

Crunchyroll announced Friday that a new theatrical anime feature film, “Solo Leveling: Beyond the System,” is officially in production, continuing the story from the hit series “Solo Leveling.”

The film will serve as a direct continuation of the anime, picking up after the events of Season 2, titled “Arise from the Shadows.” Crunchyroll is co-producing the project alongside Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C Media and Kakao Piccoma. The companies also unveiled the film’s English title and released a new teaser key visual, though additional details about the project remain under wraps.

“Solo Leveling: Beyond the System” is being animated by A-1 Pictures, the studio behind “Sword Art Online.”

Based on the best-selling Korean web novel by Chugong, “Solo Leveling” has become a global phenomenon through its webtoon adaptation illustrated by DUBU (REDICE Studio) and adapted by h-goon. The series has amassed more than 650 million page views on Japan’s digital manga and novel platform Piccoma.

“The story takes place in a world where mysterious portals known as Gates connect different dimensions to reality, and where humans with special abilities known as Hunters exist. Sung Jinwoo, the lowest-ranked Hunter and widely regarded as ‘the weakest weapon of mankind,’ suddenly gains the unique ability to level up. Overcoming countless trials, he rises from the weakest to become the strongest,” according to the official logline.

Additionally, fans attending the 2026 Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center were treated to a first look at a new promotional concept video. The Anime Expo runs July 2-5 in Los Angeles.

The first two seasons of “Solo Leveling” are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.