Spring has arrived, and so have some new titles on the mega anime streamer Crunchyroll.

Several shows are landing at the end of March and throughout the month of April. But there are some shows we think you should pay attention to, including new series “Witch Hat Atelier,” which will have two-episode premiere on April 6. Plus, Hiromu Arakawa’s (creator of “Full Metal Alchemist”) fantasy-action series “Daemons of the Shadow Realm”

And before you get too excited, there are still shows continuing on from the winter 2025, including “Case Closed (Detective Conan)” and “Digimon Beatbreak. In addition, Season 2 of “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End” and “Trigun Stargaze” will air their season finales.

Check out the full list below.

Available on March 28

“Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring”

Available March 31

“The Food Diary of Miss Maid”

“The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, But an Appraiser”

Available April 1

“Dorohedoro” Season 2

“Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!”

“The Beginning After the End” Season 2

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon” Season 3

Available April

“Classroom of the Elite 4th Season: Second Year, First Semester”

Available April 2

“Dr. Stone Science Future” Cour 2

Available April 3

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 4

“Snowball Earth”

“The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2”

Available April 4

“Daemons of the Shadow Realm”

“Needy Girl Overdose”

“Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun” Season 4

“Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke”

“Kusunoki’s Garden of Gods”

“Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy”

Available April 5

“One Piece”

“Ghost Concert: Missing Song”

Available April 6

“Witch Hat Atelier”

“Liar Game”

“An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess”

“The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt”

Available April 7

“MARRIAGETOXIN”

“Eren the Southpaw”

“Even a Replica Can Fall in Love”

“I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class”

Available April 8

“Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-” Season 4

“Rent-a-Girlfriend” Season 5

“Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!?”

Available April 9

“A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA”

“Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?”

“The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King”

Available April 10

“The Drops of God”

“Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk”

Available April 12

“Wistoria: Wand and Sword” Season 2

Available April 14

“I Want to End This Love Game”



