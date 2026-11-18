The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards have announced the jury for the 2027 edition, which returns to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City from June 7–10, 2027.

Selecting this year’s winners: Sony Pictures Animation director Alan Hawkins (“The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania,” head of character animation on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”), film and television producer and founder of Vertigo Entertainment Roy Lee (“The Ring,” “The Departed,” “Weapons”), Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning cinematographer Christopher Ross (“Shōgun,” “Yesterday,” “The Day of the Jackal”), Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Dana Adam Shapiro (“Murderball,” “Monogamy,” “Better Angels”), and award-winning director Justin Chadwick (“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” “The Other Boleyn Girl,” “Brothers Under Fire”), who returns as jury chair for the fifth consecutive year.

“Every year, the shortlist reminds us of the remarkable filmmaking talent out there waiting to be uncovered,” Chadwick, chair of the Jury said in a statement. “Last year’s filmmakers arrived in Los Angeles from every corner of the world and left with relationships and insights that will continue to shape and further their careers for years to come.”

He added: “This year’s jury takes us from the world of animation to horror, and from documentary filmmaking to cinematography; a breadth of expertise that shows how great filmmaking spans genres and takes many forms. Together we are looking forward to discovering films that stir real emotion and offer audiences a new way of seeing. If you have a story only you can tell, we want to see it.”

Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards enter their fifth year as a defining platform for outstanding filmmaking talent, giving their work a global stage and connecting them directly with the industry. Free to enter, the Awards bring shortlisted filmmakers to Los Angeles for four days at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, culminating in a gala ceremony where the winners are announced on June 10, 2027.

Through sessions led by Sony Pictures executives, they gain rare access to how stories are developed, made, acquired and brought to the screen. Submissions for the 2027 edition close on Dec. 15, 2026.

Filmmakers can enter short films across six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Immersive, Animation, Student and Future Format, which this year asks entrants to make films specifically for vertical viewing (9:16 aspect ratio).

For the 2027 edition, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards introduce the Immersive category, presented by Meta, welcoming short films that place audiences inside the story with immersive formats including 3D, 180° and 360° video. As these technologies reshape contemporary filmmaking, this new category celebrates bold, experiential storytelling across any genre – fiction or non fiction, live-action or animation. The jury will look to award filmmakers exploring the creative potential of these formats.

Also new this year, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards partner with Snapdragon for the Snapdragon Shorts Award, an initiative which offers five filmmakers an incredible platform and tools to bring their stories into the spotlight with Snapdragon technology. Selected from the 2027 shortlist, five filmmakers will each receive $10,000 and a high-performance Snapdragon-powered, filmmaking toolkit, including a Snapdragon-powered smartphone, PC, and smart glasses, to create an original short film, driven by the latest in mobile technology and innovative storytelling techniques. One overall winner will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii to premiere their film at Snapdragon Summit 2027. Beyond global exposure across Snapdragon’s social channels, the winner will also gain eligibility for future Snapdragon film and TV projects. The winner of the Snapdragon Shorts Award is selected by Amar Joseph, Emmy-nominated VP, Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The Sustainability Prize, set up by Creo and Sony, also returns and spotlights a short film that creatively communicates how environment, accessibility, diversity, equality and inclusion can encourage us to act together to ensure a positive future for the planet. The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize, Sony Digital Imaging equipment and promotion across the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards channels and website.

The deadline for entries to the 2027 Awards is Dec. 15, 2026 at 07:00 AM (CST). For more information and to submit to the Awards, please visit sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.