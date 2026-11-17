The name’s Bezos. Jeff Bezos.

The Amazon founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO spoke at the Semafor Silicon Valley & the World forum on Tuesday about the casting of Robert Pattinson as James Bond in Denis Villeneuve’s franchise reboot. According to Bezos, he was “heavily involved” in the decision to tap Pattinson for the iconic role.

“We ran a really tight process,” Bezos said.

This casting decision, made on Friday, marks the first time a Bond has been selected since Amazon MGM Studios bought creative control of the franchise from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in February 2025. Bezos noted that the extensive casting process involved “real old-fashioned screen tests” with “full costume, real sets, other actors with them” for the five finalists: Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner. Each of those finalists performed three different scenes as Bond.

“All of the actors were extraordinarily talented. By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing,” Bezos said. “But there was something special about Rob.”

.@JeffBezos tells @lizrhoffman he was "heavily involved" in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond.



"Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he's already so famous … but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond." pic.twitter.com/1ro4R8meYO — Semafor (@semafor) November 17, 2026

Pattinson’s casting starts the Amazon era off with a bang. Traditionally, the men tapped to play Ian Fleming’s iconic British spy have not been mega-stars, but rather actors whose careers had yet to truly peak. In contrast, Pattinson is undeniably one of the biggest movie stars in the game right now, already donning the cowl as Batman in Matt Reeves’ take on the Dark Knight and starring in massive blockbusters like “The Odyssey” and the upcoming “Dune: Part Three.” Even smaller projects like “The Drama” and “Primetime” have shown that Pattinson’s name has an undeniable draw.

“Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he’s already so famous,” Bezos said. “We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond.”

Bezos’ comments might raise red flags for some audiences who have been skeptical of what a Bond franchise under Amazon’s ownership will look like. Questions over the tech company’s relationship with its cinematic arm were raised earlier this year when the company suddenly dropped Luca Guadagnino’s Sam Altman movie “Artificial” following Amazon’s $50 billion investment in OpenAI. These comments from Bezos indicate that he does indeed have a hand on the film company’s wheel.

According to Villeneuve, however, this call came down to the filmmaker.

“I am the director!” Villeneuve told GQ on Tuesday. “I’m doing cinema because I love to share the creative process. Otherwise, I will do ice sculpture in my basement. I love the idea to share creativity. But when it comes to casting, it’s something that — I’m doing the casting. But, of course, it will need to be accepted and approved by a ton of people, including you, the pope, my mother, my brother, who has a strong opinion about who should be James Bond … I think Donald Trump wants to be James Bond. Everybody talks about James Bond. So yes, I will choose James Bond.”