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Amazon MGM Drops Luca Guadagnino’s Nearly Completed Sam Altman Movie After OpenAI Investment

“Artificial,” starring Andrew Garfield, is now being shopped to other studios, months after Amazon invested $50 billion in OpenAI

JD Knapp
Luca Guadagnino
Luca Guadagnino attends the "After the Hunt" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film “Artificial” will be shopped around to other studios after being dropped by Amazon MGM as distributor, according to multiple media reports.

The movie in post-production stars Andrew Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and has reportedly already done some test screenings. The news notably comes four months after Amazon invested $50 billion in the artificial intelligence company.

“We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker — not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a Friday statement. “We believe that ‘Artificial’ will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home.”

Written by Simon Rich, “Artificial” is a comedic drama set in the world of AI. The cast also includes Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Billie Lourd, Zosia Mamet, Angus Imrie, Chris O’Dowd, Mark Rylance and Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk.

Guadagnino and Rich will also produce, alongside David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford and Jennifer Fox with Heyday Films and JF Films.

This would have been Amazon MGM’s third collaboration with the director, following “After the Hunt” and “Challengers.”

TheWrap has reached out to Amazon and Guadagnino for further comment.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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