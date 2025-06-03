Luca Guadagnino Logs Onto AI Comedy ‘Artificial’ at Amazon MGM With Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro In Talks

Luca Guadagnino has found his next project.

While the director, who always has several projects in the hopper (including an update of Bret Easton Ellis’ “American Psycho”) will make “Artificial” for Amazon MGM Studios. Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro and “Anora” star Yura Borisov are in early talks. The film is being readied to shoot later this year.

The script, by Simon Rich, is said to be a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence. Rich will also produce alongside Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford. Jennifer Fox will also produce.

Guadagnino’s DC movie “Sgt. Rock,” written by his “Queer” and “Challengers” scribe Justin Kuritzkes, was meant to go into production this year with Colin Farrell in the title role. But when the film was unceremoniously canceled (or at the very least indefinitely postponed), Guadagnino went looking for his next film. And he found “Artificial.”

“Artificial” will mark the third film Guadagnino has made for Amazon MGM Studios, after last year’s “Challengers” and this fall’s “After the Hunt,” a thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg. It hits theaters on Oct. 10.