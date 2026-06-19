Curry Barker’s Next Movie Finds Home at Universal, Blumhouse Atomic Monster

Curry Barker is set to pen a new, original horror movie for Universal Film Group and Blumhouse Atomic Monster, the studios attached confirmed on Thursday.

The director, who achieved global box office success with his 2026 horror film “Obsession,” landed an eight-figure deal for the new project, which will see the former internet personality write, direct and produce his third film collaboration with Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Universal.

“This film is something I’ve been excited to make for a while, and I’m thrilled to be reteaming with Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Universal Film Group for it,” Barker said in a statement to media. “They’ve built the kind of home for bold, original storytelling that every filmmaker dreams of, and I couldn’t imagine better collaborators for this film.”

NBCUniversal Entertainment Chairman Donna Langley expressed a similar sentiment while voicing her praise for the rising star director. “Curry Barker has an exceptional ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, pairing an innate instinct for what resonates with audiences with extraordinary filmmaking prowess,” she said. “Barker’s talent is redefining what’s possible and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with him.”

Blumhouse Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Jason Blum also shouted out Barker’s talent, noting the 26-year-old director “did what only a handful of filmmakers manage in a generation [making] something wholly original that connected with a massive audience.”

“And that connection is what we care about most,” the horror legends continued. “The best filmmakers can work anywhere, and we are proud to have a growing slate with Curry. Getting to put this project in front of the fans his work speaks to is the whole reason we do this.”

While plot details are currently being kept under wraps, it’s said the new film is based off an original idea from a pitch Barker. The unnamed project will also be produced by Roy Lee & Steven Schneider’s Spooky Pictures and Adam Hendricks & Greg Gilreath’ Divide/Conquer.

Barker is repped by Underground, United Talent Agency, The Lede Company and Yorn Levine.

More to come…