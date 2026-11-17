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Jon Stewart playfully took issue with Robert Pattinson landing the coveted role of James Bond, suggesting that playing Batman should be “enough” for the actor.

The comedian opened Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show” by addressing Pattinson’s big casting as 007, joking that the weekend’s tech outages stood in the way of him nabbing the part.

“My weekend, to be quite frank, if you don’t mind me sharing, a little hectic,” Stewart noted at the top of his monologue. “Friday night I was supposed to fly out … I was supposed to fly out to a gig, an audition actually. Kind of a big one.”

“And, obviously, delays at the airport. No big deal,” he continued, before referencing the New Orleans cruise ship crash. “I just thought, well, I’ll just go by my preferred travel method, Mississippi Riverboat. And unfortunately, we also ran into a bit of a – well, it ran into us.”

Stewart then referenced the massive global Outlook and Microsoft 365 outage that took place at the end of last week, noting, “But I just thought, ‘Well, I’ll let the production know I was going to be late by sending them an email from my beloved Microsoft Outlook account.’”

Stewart quipped that this hurdle would’ve been fine, had he been able to access is bank account to rent a car – a clear reference to Monday’s banking disruption.

“Long story short, they ended up giving the role to Robert f–king Pattinson,” Stewart declared. “Pattinson! You already got Batman. Enough’s enough.”

Stewart then did his best impression of Pattinson’s Batman doing James Bond, quipping with a gruff voice and squinted eyes: “I’m Bond. James Bond.”

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Stewart’s reaction follows a slew of other high profile responses to Pattinson’s casting. For instance, the Royal family took to X amid the news and wrote, “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.”

Additionally, the estate of Ian Fleming – the author responsible for the James Bond books – shared that it “look[ed] forward to Pattinson stepping into that silhouette and making it his own. “

Pattinson himself, who reunites with “Dune: Part 3” director Denis Villenueve on the new Bond movie, expressed his gratitude after being selected.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement released Monday morning. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”