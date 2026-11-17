James Bond is one of cinema’s most iconic, and deadly, characters, so it’s no surprise that Denis Villeneuve had a specific set of qualities in mind when casting the next 007, now officially announced as Robert Pattinson.

In an interview with GQ magazine, published Tuesday, the “Dune” director discussed the casting process, emphasizing that the final decision was his while explaining what he was looking for with the character.

“I adore Sean Connery, the Sean Connery years, the verve of James Bond, his panache, his drive, his charisma, his unapologetic way of living the strength and what it says, good and bad, about masculinity. There’s something about James Bond that deeply inspires me,” he said, revealing that the franchise’s previous producers had approached him years ago about the project. He told them, however, that they would have to wait until he finished “Dune: Part Three,” the long-awaited conclusion to his trilogy.

“And so that’s why I’m sorry for everybody, but it took more time for the casting because I’m busy,” he admitted.

Amazon MGM secured creative control of the franchise in February 2025 after obtaining the rights from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. After the studio took control, fans speculated that casting would ultimately fall to new producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman. However, Villeneuve insisted that was far from the case.

“I am the director!” he told the outlet. “I’m doing cinema because I love to share the creative process. Otherwise, I will do ice sculpture in my basement. I love the idea to share creativity. But when it comes to casting, it’s something that — I’m doing the casting. But, of course, it will need to be accepted and approved by a ton of people, including you, the pope, my mother, my brother, who has a strong opinion about who should be James Bond … I think Donald Trump wants to be James Bond. Everybody talks about James Bond. So yes, I will choose James Bond.”



“You know what? At the end of the day, the truth is, no matter who I choose, some people will be excited and others will be disappointed,” he added.

While there certainly is no way to please everyone, for himself, Villeneuve had a list of qualities he felt were imperative for an actor to make a believable Bond.

“The first quality is that I need to believe that this man is a killer, because more than a spy, Bond is an assassin,” he said. “I need that kind of anger deep in the eye. It’s not everybody who has that. I need someone who has that kind of unapologetic panache, someone that when he comes into the room, everything starts to gravitate around him, that kind of strong charisma and someone that has a lot of sensuality as well and that people are attracted to and that someone who expressed some kind of pleasure, someone who has width, sometime who has dark humor, sometimes that has pleasure into being in deep shit, someone who is not afraid to put his hand in the mud. I need someone that is strong, muscular, someone that is a force. And someone, of course, who has a deep intelligence in the eyes, someone that is always ahead of us.”

Despite the role going to Pattinson, who worked with the director on the upcoming “Dune: Part Three,” Villeneuve said he was grateful to everyone who auditioned. As TheWrap previously reported, other actors in the running included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and “Slow Horses” star Jack Lowden.

“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007,” Villeneuve said in a Monday statement following Pattinson’s casting. “I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

Production is slated to begin sometime in 2027.