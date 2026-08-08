‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Scores Amazing $143 Million Second Weekend at Box Office

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Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has become the latest in a long list of recent MCU films to take a second weekend drop of at least 60%. But of course, if that 60% drop comes after the biggest domestic opening of all time, that’s no problem at all.

With an estimated $143 million second frame, the fourth Tom Holland “Spider-Man” film is well on course to becoming the first movie in U.S./Canada box office history to make $1 billion even without overseas grosses, standing with an estimated $653 million through Sunday as it chases down the all-time unadjusted domestic record of $936.6 million of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” set in the early months of 2016.

Globally, “Brand New Day” will become the eighth $2 billion blockbuster in history by next weekend, as it is estimated to reach approximately $1.6 billion worldwide by Sunday’s end. With Warner Bros.’ “The End of Oak Street” coming next weekend with an estimated opening of $30-35 million, there’s little keeping Spidey off the top spot of the box office charts through August.

Universal/Syncopy’s “The Odyssey” is second on the charts with a fourth weekend of $30.5 million. Having crossed the $1 billion global mark on Friday, Christopher Nolan’s film is now chasing down the all-time global R-rated record of $1.33 billion held by “Deadpool & Wolverine” and will reach $460 million in domestic grosses by Sunday.

Well behind “Odyssey” is another Universal film that is the top grossing new release of the weekend: Will Gluck’s “One Night Only” with $6 million from 3,012 locations.

That start matches the opening weekend of Gluck’s 2023 romantic hit “Anyone But You,” which went on to gross $88.3 million domestic and $220 million worldwide as it strapped a rocket to the careers of lead stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Now Universal is hoping that the chemistry of “One Night Only” leads Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner will have similar drawing power.

Reception for “One Night Only” has been similar to “Anyone But You” with tepid critics’ reviews but generally positive audience scores, including a B+ on CinemaScore and 72% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Also opening this weekend is Searchlight’s “Super Troopers 3” with just $3.9 million from 2,660 locations, a fraction of the $15.1 million opening of “Super Troopers 2” in 2018. The sequel to the 2001 cult comedy about a group of Vermont state troopers has a 47% Rotten Tomatoes score.