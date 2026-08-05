The Russo Brothers Congratulate ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ for Hulk-Smashing Their Box Office Record

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“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has been setting new box office records left and right, webbing up a $360 million domestic launch and beating “Avengers: Endgame’s” $357 million record. On Tuesday morning, the directors behind “Avengers: Endgame” had nothing but love for the milestone.

“Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom, Zendaya, Jacob, Jon, Mark, Sadie, Florence, Michael, Marisa, producers Kevin, Amy, Avi, and Rachel, and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history,” the Russo brothers wrote in an Instagram post.

“The gauntlet has been passed…” they added.

The caption was attached to new art from fan-favorite artist BossLogic, depicting Spidey wearing the Infinity Stones as championship rings while wrapped in an American flag and holding a King chess piece. The piece is a clear play on a famous image of Michael Jordan, wearing his six NBA championship rings.

On Monday, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” officially hit $1 billion worldwide, just six days after opening in theaters. Only one other film has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide in less than a week.

That film, once again, is “Avengers: Endgame.” Spidey didn’t quite break their record there, since “Endgame” earned $1.22 billion after just five days in April 2019, but it came close. For now, “Endgame” retains the record for the highest global opening weekend of all time.

As of Monday, “Brand New Day” had already claimed three box office records in total and will likely earn at least $2 billion by later this week.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is now in theaters everywhere.