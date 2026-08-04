All the Box Office Records ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Has Broken So Far

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Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” pulled off the seemingly impossible this weekend, passing the all-time domestic opening record of “Avengers: Endgame” with $360 million grossed in the U.S. and Canada.

But that’s not the only record that this historic blockbuster broke. En route to the second highest global opening of all time with $932 million, “Brand New Day” set dozens of other records in overseas markets and on special formats. By Tuesday, it will cross the $1 billion mark after just six days of theatrical play, and in the weeks to come, it will become the eighth film of all time and the first non-“Avengers” Marvel film to reach $2 billion worldwide.

Let’s break down all the achievements that Spidey has webbed up:

Highest domestic preview and opening day

Sony and Marvel’s big weekend kicked off with a $169.3 million domestic opening day that included $72 million from preview screenings. Those topped the previous records of $157.4 million and $60 million respectively earned by “Endgame.”

To be fair, “Brand New Day” had hundreds more screenings to break these records as it had early access screenings on Wednesday for Prime Video subscribers and started Thursday preview screenings at noon compared to 6 p.m. for “Endgame.”

But dozens of blockbusters have had preview screenings that have started earlier than 6 p.m. in the years since “Endgame” came out, and no film had gotten close to that $60 million record. With such overwhelming demand to see “Brand New Day,” pushing back the start of screen times was as much out of necessity as it was opportunity.

Opening weekend record for Dolby Cinema and ScreenX/4DX

Unlike all the Marvel films that came before, “Brand New Day” did not have Imax support on its opening weekend. That’s because Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” the first film shot entirely on Imax cameras, had a three-week exclusivity deal with the premium format company.

That steered much of the interest in Spidey towards other premium formats such as Dolby Cinema and CJ 4DPLEX’s ScreenX and 4DX, all of which reported all-time opening weekend records. Dolby reported that two-thirds of tickets for all of its screenings at its 177 U.S. auditoriums had been sold in presales even before previews began, pushing its grosses to $10 million for the weekend.

ScreenX and 4DX, meanwhile, combined for a record $31 million from 1,111 theaters worldwide, including a domestic record $7 million for ScreenX that was more than double the previous record of $2.7 million recorded by “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” earlier this year.

Overseas opening weekend records

Along with the domestic opening weekend record, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” set all-time opening weekend records in 19 other countries. That includes a $26.6 million opening in France, beating the $24.9 million opening of “Endgame,” along with record openings of $23.8 million in Brazil and $15.6 million in Spain.

“Brand New Day” also earned an opening of $31.8 million in India, becoming the highest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood production in the country.