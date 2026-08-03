‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ to Boot ‘The Odyssey’ Out of Imax Theaters This Weekend

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Fresh off a monumental box office weekend, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will be hitting Imax theaters in just a few days — and booting Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” out of some of those theaters in the process.

Starting Aug. 7, you can see “Brand New Day” in Imax theaters. Tickets for Imax showings will go on sale on Tuesday.

While this means that “The Odyssey” will be leaving some Imax theaters this weekend, it will continue its run in 70mm Imax through September — tickets for those showings have already been sold.

As the first and only movie shot entirely with Imax film cameras, “The Odyssey” is a spectacle best enjoyed in the Imax format, so make your move while you can. Although we suspect it might be back in Imax theaters sometime early next year to coincide with Oscar season.

As for “Brand New Day,” the Sony/Marvel movie officially broke the record held by “Avengers: Endgame” for the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time with $360 million. And that’s without Imax theaters.

The fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie opened to over $930 million worldwide and will cross $1 billion in a matter of days. It’s a spectacular run for the “No Way Home” sequel, which finds Holland’s Peter Parker juggling a darker and deeper story.

Critics and audiences responded enthusiastically to the new film, which was directed by “Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton after Jon Watts directed the previous three “Spider-Man” movies.

The next Imax release on deck is Warner Bros.’ dinosaur movie “The End of Oak Street,” which hits theaters on Aug. 14.