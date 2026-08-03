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‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ to Boot ‘The Odyssey’ Out of Imax Theaters This Weekend

Your chance to see the box office behemoth in Imax is inching closer

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Zendaya and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
Zendaya and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (Sony Pictures)
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Fresh off a monumental box office weekend, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will be hitting Imax theaters in just a few days — and booting Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” out of some of those theaters in the process.

Starting Aug. 7, you can see “Brand New Day” in Imax theaters. Tickets for Imax showings will go on sale on Tuesday.

While this means that “The Odyssey” will be leaving some Imax theaters this weekend, it will continue its run in 70mm Imax through September — tickets for those showings have already been sold.

As the first and only movie shot entirely with Imax film cameras, “The Odyssey” is a spectacle best enjoyed in the Imax format, so make your move while you can. Although we suspect it might be back in Imax theaters sometime early next year to coincide with Oscar season.

As for “Brand New Day,” the Sony/Marvel movie officially broke the record held by “Avengers: Endgame” for the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time with $360 million. And that’s without Imax theaters.

Tom Holland unveils his new suit for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
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The fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man movie opened to over $930 million worldwide and will cross $1 billion in a matter of days. It’s a spectacular run for the “No Way Home” sequel, which finds Holland’s Peter Parker juggling a darker and deeper story.

Critics and audiences responded enthusiastically to the new film, which was directed by “Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton after Jon Watts directed the previous three “Spider-Man” movies.

The next Imax release on deck is Warner Bros.’ dinosaur movie “The End of Oak Street,” which hits theaters on Aug. 14.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
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Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

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