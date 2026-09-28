‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Re-Release Planned With New Footage

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After a re-release of “Avengers: Endgame” won the weekend box office, Sony is eyeing a re-release of its own box office titan, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” TheWrap has learned that the studio is planning a re-issue of the film in theaters with new footage, although further details are not yet known.

Sony had no comment.

After breaking the record for the biggest opening weekend box office this summer with $360 million, “Brand New Day” now stands at $950.7 million domestic and $2.5 billion worldwide, one of the biggest box office hits in history. And if “Endgame” can pull a $20 million opening weekend in a re-release, it’s possible a re-issue of “Brand New Day” with never-before-seen footage could get it to $1 billion domestic, a feat never before accomplished.

“Brand New Day” currently stands as the all-time box office champion when it comes to domestic totals, besting “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” last month.

News of the re-issue was first reported by Deadline, which speculated that the new footage could include Rosario Dawson reprising her role as Claire Temple from the Marvel Netflix shows. A scene was shot of Dawson as the person caring for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the hospital when he wakes up, but it was cut and swapped with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher to increase the emotional impact of the moment.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton previously told TheWrap that there was a version of “Brand New Day” they tested that ran 30 minutes longer, but still called the theatrical version his preferred cut of the movie.

“We’re just trying to find the best version of the movie, and to me that is the living, breathing part of the movie. Sometimes you finish a screening and you’re just like, Damn, that sucked. But then the audience tells you something a little different, and something in your gut is just like, Oh, that did not feel good. That happens to me all the time,” Cretton said.

Disney and Marvel Studios re-released “Avengers: Endgame” as “Avengers: Endgame Encore” this past weekend to $26 million this past weekend, wooing MCU fans with new footage that teases this December’s “Avengers: Doomsday.”