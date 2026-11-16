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After becoming just the third film ever to gross $2.5 billion at the box office, Sony/Columbia’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is coming back to theaters for a limited engagement re-release on December 4. And to sweeten the pot, Marvel Studios is adding deleted scenes, including Rosario Dawson’s cut cameo as Claire Temple, a.k.a. the Night Nurse.

In Netflix’s series of Marvel shows from 2015 to 2018, Claire was the character that tied the series together, serving as a key ally and medic to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

After Charlie Cox made the jump from Netflix to the MCU as Daredevil with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021, Dawson was set to do the same in “Brand New Day,” but her cameo was cut for time and pacing.

But this past September, it was reported that Sony and Marvel were planning to reinsert the Night Nurse into the film with an extended reissue, and now that reissue is hitting theaters on post-Thanksgiving weekend, which is historically a quiet weekend for new major studio releases.

But Claire isn’t the only addition to “Brand New Day.” Sony is teasing other surprises for fans who come back to see the highest grossing “Spider-Man” film of all time, which means there’s the possibility that more teasers for next month’s “Avengers: Doomsday” may be in store.

When Marvel Studios and Disney re-released “Avengers: Endgame” in September, it came with a changed ending that teased the disruption of Steve Rogers’ happily ever after as Loki dragged the retired Captain America back into the Marvel multiverse. That was followed with new mid-and-post credit scenes that served as setup for “Doomsday,” including one where Bruce Banner, who was last seen fighting Spider-Man as the Hulk in “Brand New Day,” got plucked out of his underground cell by Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios has used post-credit scenes more frequently than ever to set up “Doomsday,” including with the ending of the Disney+ series “VisionQuest” last week. So it wouldn’t be surprising for this “Brand New Day” re-release to do the same.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” stands behind only “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avatar” as the third highest grossing film of all time before inflation adjustment with just over $2.5 billion grossed worldwide. That includes an all-time record $360 million domestic opening weekend that “Avengers: Doomsday” is expected to challenge along with the $1.2 billion global opening weekend record held by “Endgame.”

Tickets for the “Brand New Day” re-release go on sale Nov. 19