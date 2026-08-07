All the Songs in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If there’s a new Spider-Man movie out, you can bet it’s got a great soundtrack. A hallmark of the franchise going back to the Tobey Maguire films is a solid collection of songs that reflect the youth of Peter Parker, whether it’s Chad Kroeger or Dashboard Confessional or Coldplay. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is no different, but in keeping with the more mature tone of the film, the soundtrack enters what can only be described as its college years.

Bands like TV on the Radio, Tame Impala and Cannons make a strong impact in “Brand New Day,” which picks up four years after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and finds Tom Holland’s Peter Parker immersing himself in the job of Spider-Man now that anyone who knew his identity has forgotten him.

Things are thrown for a loop when a new threat puts Peter in direct conflict with MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), and he’s forced to break out of his self-imposed shell to save the ones he loves once more.

TV on the Radio’s “Wolf Like Me” backs a wonderful montage that recreates famous comics covers, while Tame Impala’s “Loser” charts Peter’s night out crashing a party at Ned and MJ’s apartment. And in a stroke of genius, director Destin Daniel Cretton ends the film with a montage of New York City set to Steve Lacy’s “oh yeah?”

See the full list of songs in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” below and get to making that Spotify playlist ASAP.