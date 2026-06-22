Tom Holland Teases Only One Person Remembers Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ | Video

Tom Holland is teasing the fact that there is one person in all of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” who remembers the hero’s true identity.

While talking to IGN Benelux, the MCU star gave a quick tease about one of the lingering questions for the fourth entry in the “Spider-Man” series. At the end of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) erased the memory of Peter Parker from every mind on Earth – including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).

Now Holland is teasing not everyone was affected.

“No one remembers that Spider-Man is Peter Parker, apart from … one person,” Holland – who has been known for spoiling major moments in MCU films in the past – said before stopping himself from saying more.

Watch the moment alongside Zendaya below:

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All signs point toward Sadie Sink’s new character as being the one person who is still in the know about Peter Parker’s identity. Her role has remained a mystery in the lead-up to the film, but the long-running theory is that she’s playing Jean Grey of “X-Men” fame. The character is a founding member of the X-Men and she’s a mutant that boasts incredible psychic abilities that might have kept her immune from Doctor Strange’s mental tampering in “No Way Home.”

In the same interview, Holland expanded on the unique challenges the “Brand New Day” story faced when it came to figuring out how exactly people in the MCU could reckon with knowing Spider-Man was real but not know Peter Parker ever existed. It became particularly hard when figuring out how Peter would interact with MJ and Ned.

“It was a creative challenge that presented some logistical issues, like — what does she remember?” Holland said. “The idea we landed on was that they remember Spider-Man, they remember their interactions with him, they just don’t remember who he is.”

He added: “One of my favorite details is [that] Ned is trying to work out who [Spider-Man] is because he wants to thank him. And I think that’s just so cute, and so Ned, and Jacob does it so well. It presented some creative doors for us to go through.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” arrives in theaters July 31.