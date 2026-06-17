‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Brings Savage Hulk Back to the MCU

Sony released a new trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the fourth chapter in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man saga, on Wednesday. The new footage gave viewers a slightly better understanding of the highly-secretive plot — and a first look at Mark Ruffalo’s savage Hulk.

“I didn’t know you could get that big,” Peter tells the Hulk in the trailer. You can watch the footage below.

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The trailer starts with Spider-Man fighting Michael Mando’s Scorpion, last seen in Holland’s first Spidey film, “Homecoming.” Spider-Man’s eyes soon go black as he aggressively swings Scorpion into a police car, saying, “I’m losing my mind. I am totally out of control. I’ve got to fix whatever this is right now.”

While lamenting the fact that MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) have forgotten who he is after the events of “No Way Home,” Peter goes to visit Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to ask for help controlling his new mutations — now confirmed to include organic webbing.

Spider-Man is informed of a threat by a new character played by Tramell Tillman that “we can’t even see” and only Peter is immune to. This threat (seemingly the character played by Sadie Sink, though her face has still not been shown) appears to be able to jump into people’s bodies, causing Ruffalo to turn back into the uncontrollable, angry Savage Hulk (last seen in “Avengers: Infinity War”).

Fearing for MJ’s safety, Spider-Man places her in the care of Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). Narration (seemingly by Marisa Tomei’s now-deceased Aunt May) plays over the last chunk of the trailer over scenes of action. The footage ends with Spider-Man stretching before fighting a group of soldiers, telling them he’s “not in high school anymore.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” follows up a trilogy of Jon Watts-directed features with Destin Daniel Cretton now at the helm. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers returned to write the screenplay for the film — though TheWrap recently learned that Justin Kuritzkes boarded “Brand New Day” for rewrites.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” releases in theaters on July 31.