‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Director Praises Tom Holland’s ‘Relentless Work Ethic’ as Marvel Sequel Wraps Filming

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has officially wrapped filming and its director, Destin Daniel Cretton, commemorated the occasion with a noteworthy tribute to the film’s star, Tom Holland.

On Friday, Cretton took to Instagram and shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew celebrating the fourth MCU “Spider-Man” film wrapping up production.

In one photo, Cretton had his arms around Holland, who beamed while being covered in leis, a traditional Polynesian garland often given in celebration.

Cretton wrote in the caption: “I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of.”

He applauded the “amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day,” as well as their “unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship.”

Though, he had special praise for one actor, praising Holland for his many contributions to the superhero movie. “[Thank you to Tom Holland], for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen,” he wrote. “For your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances and for your friendship.”

He added: “I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen … That’s a wrap on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day!’”

Cretton’s tribute comes three months after an on-set injury briefly paused the movie’s production schedule. As TheWrap previously reported in September, Holland suffered a concussion on the set of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” leading Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios to put a pause on production with a restart date of Sept. 29.

An individual with knowledge of the incident told TheWrap at the time that the lead star’s concussion was mild and that he would be resting “out of an abundance of caution.” Others sources clarified that no one else was injured on set.

The incident did not impact the movie’s slated release date, which is July 31, 2026.

The film, which follows the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” stars Holland as the titular hero, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role.