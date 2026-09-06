‘Spider-Man’ Takes Sixth No. 1 as Summer Box Office As It Crosses $2.4 Billion

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Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will take its sixth No. 1 as the summer box office comes to a close with an estimated $4.74 billion in domestic grosses. It will come down to actual totals for Labor Day weekend to determine whether this summer will pass the $4.75 billion total of 2013 as the unadjusted highest grossing summer of all time.

“Brand New Day” will add an estimated $23.3 million over the four-day holiday, bringing its domestic total to $923 million. By next weekend, it will pass “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for the unadjusted all-time domestic record, as the 2015 Disney/Lucasfilm release grossed $936 million. Globally, the film has passed $2.4 billion worldwide, standing as the third highest grossing film of all time before adjustment.

Universal’s “The Odyssey” is in second with an estimated $17 million 4-day weekend total, bringing it to $588 million domestic and $1.63 billion worldwide. Christopher Nolan’s epic will also cross a record this coming week, passing the unadjusted $1.67 billion total of “Jurassic World” to become Universal’s highest grossing film of all time.

In third is Ketchup Entertainment’s “Coyote vs. Acme,” which is showing strong legs thanks to its excellent audience reception and renewed interest in its journey to the big screen. Industry estimates have the film making approximately $15.3 million over four days, with an $11.3 million 3-day total that is just a 29% drop from its $15.9 million opening. The film now has an estimated total of $33.8 million through Sunday against a reported $60 million acquisition and marketing spend by Ketchup with just under $20 million from foreign presales.

In fourth is Paramount’s “By Any Means,” the sole newcomer in the top 5, with an estimated $9.1 million from 2,903 locations. The $29 million production from Hammerstone Studios and Thunder Road reached Paramount through a distribution deal, receiving a 52% critics and 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes with a B+ on CinemaScore.

Sony/Screen Gems’ “Insidious: Out of the Further” completes the top 5 with $8.1 million over four days, bringing its domestic total to $55 million and $137.6 million worldwide. Just behind it is Disney’s 20th anniversary re-release of Pixar’s “Cars,” which made $7.6 million over four days.

Finally, there’s Roadside Attractions/Saban Films’ “Buddy,” which opened to $5.3 million last weekend and is now catching on with horror fans as it is adding $7.2 million over four days this weekend for a $15.7 million domestic total through Monday. The feature film debut of Casper Kelly, who made the viral Adult Swim short “Too Many Cooks” in 2014, has an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and will become the fifth Roadside Attractions title to gross $20 million or more.

More to come…