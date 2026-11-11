Stacy Keach, Acclaimed Character Actor From ‘Fat City’ and ‘Roadgames,’ Dies at 85

Cinema has lost one of its great character actors.

Stacy Keach, one of our great character actors whose roles ranged from Shakespearean to classic tough guys, has passed away at the age of 85.

Keach died at his home in Magdalenka, Poland. His death was announced by his fourth wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach.

“After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world,” Keach’s widow said in a statement. “He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength. He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life. Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family. His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever.”

Among Keach’s many film roles were parts in John Huston’s “Fat City,” the cult Australian thriller “Roadgames,” Walter Hill’s “The Long Riders” (in which he appeared alongside his brother, James Keach) and Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska.” He also had a fruitful collaboration with John Carpenter, appearing in “Escape from L.A.” and earning an Emmy-winning turn in Carpenter’s television movie “Body Bags.” His final film appearance was in Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly” for Netflix.

Keach was born in 1941 in Savannah, Ga., to an actress and Stacy Keach Sr., a theater director and actor whose career spanned five decades and included dozens of television and film roles. He was born with a cleft lip and a partial cleft of the hard palate and underwent numerous surgeries as a child. Though he sometimes appeared to conceal the resulting scar with a beard or mustache, it became one of his defining features and contributed to his distinctive screen presence. In some ways, he was who he was because of that lip. (Can you imagine him without it?)

Like many actors, Keach began his career onstage, appearing in Joseph Papp’s 1964 production of “Hamlet” in Central Park. He made his Off-Broadway debut in “MacBird!” in 1966 and appeared opposite Morgan Freeman in “The Niggerlovers” in 1967, marking Freeman’s acting debut. By the end of the decade, Keach was appearing on Broadway, starring as Buffalo Bill in Arthur Kopit’s “Indians”; on television, in Shakespeare adaptations including “The Winter’s Tale” and “Macbeth”; and in films, initially credited as Stacy Keach Jr. In the 1970s, he appeared in films by John Huston (“Fat City” and “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean”), Robert Altman (“Brewster McCloud”), Richard Fleischer (“The New Centurions”) and Ridley Scott, in his feature directorial debut, “The Duellists.”

By the 1980s, Keach had become a character actor you could always count on to make a movie better, whether in William Peter Blatty’s underrated masterpiece “The Ninth Configuration,” “The Long Riders,” which he also co-wrote and executive produced, or “Nice Dreams,” the second Cheech & Chong comedy, in which he reprised his role as Sgt. Stedenko from “Up in Smoke.” The decade also saw his television presence grow, largely thanks to his portrayal of Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer. He first played the hard-boiled detective in several television movies before starring in a series that ran from 1984 to 1987. He later returned to the role for several more TV movies.

The 1990s saw him reunite with Carpenter for “Escape from L.A.,” a role he fit so naturally that you could have sworn he was in the original, “Escape from New York,” as well as “Body Bags.” He also lent his voice to the hugely influential animated film “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” and appeared in the controversial “American History X.” He even returned for two more “Mike Hammer” movies in the late 1990s.

In the decades that followed, Keach continued to work steadily, sometimes appearing in projects by younger filmmakers familiar with his earlier work. He narrated Leslie Iwerks’ documentary “The Pixar Story,” appeared in Oliver Stone’s “W.” and Doug Liman’s “The Bourne Legacy,” and joined the cast of Robert Rodriguez’s “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” (again, how he wasn’t in the first movie remains a mystery). On television, he had a starring role in Fox’s hit “Prison Break” and appeared as a guest voice on “The Simpsons” six times between 2001 and 2016. He also had a recurring role on NBC’s “The Blacklist” between 2019 and 2023.

Keach was an actor perhaps best known for his gruff characters, but who always had a bit of sensitivity beneath the façade. In “Roadgames,” for example (one of his very best performances and very best movies), he plays a trucker traveling across Australia who is terrorized by an unknown killer. This could have been a typical tough-guy role. But instead, Keach gave the character depth, specificity and dimension. At times, he is just as scared as the hitchhiker he picks up (Jamie Lee Curtis), afraid that she’ll become the maniac’s next victim. But it also speaks to Keach’s playfulness, to the shimmering, slippery currents beneath the surface, that you could believe he might be the killer all along, too.

Not too many actors could have given the role – and the movie – so much. But every time Keach appeared on screen, you knew you were going to get something special. No matter the movie and no matter the role.