‘A New Hope,’ ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ to Be Released in Imax 70MM

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“Star Wars” (1977) and “Star Wars: Starfighter” will be available to experience in IMAX 70mm film in 2027, Lucasfilm announced Monday.

The re-release of “A New Hope” on Feb. 19, 2027 marks the first time the 1977 original has received an Imax screening. The film will be shown across a select number of IMAX 70mm film locations as well as playing in select theaters for a limited time.

“We’re releasing our film on the same exact weekend as the original ‘Star Wars’ 50 years earlier. We didn’t even plan it that way, but I can’t imagine a bigger dream come true,” Levy recently said at D23.

Levy continued: “Our story takes place in a period of time that has never before been show in a ‘Star Wars’ adventure. Most importantly, though, it gave me the chance to collaborate with Ryan Gosling. We all know Ryan Gosling as the incredible actor behind ‘Drive,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘La La Land’ – an incredible body of work. But of all the iconic roles that Ryan Gosling has played over the years, we here in this room know that there’s one role he’s had that stands out among all the rest.”

When “Star Wars: Starfighter” opens in 2027 it will be only the second “Star Wars” theatrical project since “The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019, with the property largely relegated to Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Disney+.

Along with Gosling, the film also stars Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray, and Amy Adams. The film is written by Jonathan Tropper, produced by Shawn Levy and Kathleen Kennedy, with Ryan Gosling, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Dave Filoni and Dan Levine serving as executive producers.

“Star Wars: Starfighter” arrives in theaters May 28, 2027.