Ryan Gosling’s ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ First Look Features Robots, Starships and Typhoons

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“Star Wars: Starfighter” arrives next summer. And director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling previewed the very first footage from the movie at D23.

“We’re releasing our film on the same exact weekend as the original ‘Star Wars’ 50 years earlier. We didn’t even plan it that way, but I can’t imagine a bigger dream come true,” Levy explained from the stage.

Levy continued: “Our story takes place in a period of time that has never before been show in a ‘Star Wars’ adventure. Most importantly, though, it gave me the chance to collaborate with Ryan Gosling. We all know Ryan Gosling as the incredible actor behind ‘Drive,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘La La Land’ – an incredible body of work. But of all the iconic roles that Ryan Gosling has played over the years, we here in this room know that there’s one role he’s had that stands out among all the rest.”

They then showed a hilarious sizzle reel of “Mickey Mouse Club.” And Gosling then walked out onto the stage wearing his “MMC” jacket.

“I owe a lot to Disney. Had they not looked far and wide and come to my hometown, I would not be here today,” said Gosling. “And I am now here, 30 years later, and I’m back and it’s changing my life again.”

They then showed footage from “Star Wars: Starfighter” (which, it should be noted, features the 1977 version of the “Star Wars” typeface). We see a young boy (Flynn Gray), who shows up to Gosling’s garage. He asks what the titular starfighter is. Gosling says it’s a decommissioned Imperial ship. The kid says he’s never heard of it. Gosling says, “There’s a reason for that.”

We then see glimpses of very “Star Wars”-y stuff – starships, typhoons of water, robots. It looks very exciting and lush, with “F1” and “Top Gun: Maverick” cinematographer Claudio Miranda bringing a lush visual style to a galaxy far, far away.

The footage was not released online.

“Star Wars: Starfighter” arrives in theaters May 28, 2027. Then Levy and Gosling will reunite for the Marvel movie “Ghost Rider,” which is due in theaters in 2028.