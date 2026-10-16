‘Street Fighter’ Grosses $4 Million in Previews, ‘You Can See Everything’ Earns $1.7 Million

Paramount/Legendary’s “Street Fighter” led the Thursday box office as fans of the fighting game series showed up to the tune of $4 million to preview screenings. But A24’s buzzy “You Can See Everything” is making some waves of its own with $1.7 million from previews, a total that’s unheard of for any documentary, let alone one with a near-three-hour runtime.
“Street Fighter” is aiming for a domestic opening weekend north of $30 million with a global opening weekend around $70 million. The colorful action film from director Kitao Sakurai had a reported $82 million budget co-financed by Legendary and “Street Fighter” game publisher Capcom.
Critics aren’t impressed by “Street Fighter,” but fans are generally pleased as the film has a 46% critics and 82% early audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film will face the same challenge that fellow fighting game adaptation “Mortal Kombat II” faced earlier this year of raising interest beyond its core fanbase to prevent a frontloaded theatrical run.
Meanwhile, “You Can See Everything” earned a very impressive $1.7 million total from just 855 locations, topping the $900,000 preview total of 20th Century’s “Whalefall” from 3,065 locations.
Directed by “Primetime” filmmaker Lance Oppenheim alongside Nathan Fielder, “You Can See Everything” was made in secret and announced just two months ago at its surprise premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. It is projected to earn an opening weekend of at least $8 million, topping the $7.1 million opening of the Amazon MGM First Lady documentary “Melania.”
If it clears $9 million, “You Can See Everything” will have earned the highest opening weekend for any documentary since the concert film/documentary hybrid “One Direction: This is Us,” which opened to $15.8 million in 2013.
“You Can See Everything” has received universal acclaim, earning a 100% critics and 98% early Rotten Tomatoes score.