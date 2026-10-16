‘Street Fighter’ Grosses $4 Million in Previews, ‘You Can See Everything’ Earns $1.7 Million

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Paramount/Legendary’s “Street Fighter” led the Thursday box office as fans of the fighting game series showed up to the tune of $4 million to preview screenings. But A24’s buzzy “You Can See Everything” is making some waves of its own with $1.7 million from previews, a total that’s unheard of for any documentary, let alone one with a near-three-hour runtime.

“Street Fighter” is aiming for a domestic opening weekend north of $30 million with a global opening weekend around $70 million. The colorful action film from director Kitao Sakurai had a reported $82 million budget co-financed by Legendary and “Street Fighter” game publisher Capcom.