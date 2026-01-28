Home > Creative Content > Movies

Indie Producers, Agents, Creatives Raise a Glass to Sundance With ‘Farewell to Park City’ Reception | Photos

Sundance 2026: “We have to nurture this community and we have to keep it alive,” TheWrap founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman says

TheWrap’s ‘Farewell to Park City’ Cocktail Reception at Sundance Film Festival at 710 Bodega, Park City, Utah on January 26, 2026 (Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)
TheWrap’s "Farewell to Park City" cocktail reception at Sundance Film Festival at 710 Bodega in Park City, Utah on Jan. 26, 2026 (Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

TheWrap teamed up with agent, film producer and Sundance fixture Cassian Elwes on Tuesday to host a “Farewell to Park City” reception as the 2026 Sundance Film Festival began rolling the credits on its last year in Utah.

With a guest list that included storied indie legends like Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, Roadside Attraction co-President Howard Cohen and “I, Tonya” producer Rosanne Korenberg, power players like Kareem Daniel and Jo Cronk and even some familiar faces from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” TheWrap’s reception at 710 Bodega toasted another year of stellar films, famous faces and overnight bidding wars in style.

“We’ve been here every single year,” founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman said, reflecting on TheWrap’s 17th anniversary this week. “It’s been really important for us to provide our platform to the new voices, the innovation in the industry. We first and foremost serve our readers, but our readers are the filmmakers, they are the creatives and the business people in the industry.”

Best known for producing award-winning features including “Blue Valentine,” “The Butler” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” Elwes said in his toast that Sundance has long been the home of genre-defining works that stand the test of time.

“People make movies at the studios, but we make, I believe, films. We make cinema. We make the things that people actually remember later on,” he said in his remarks Tuesday, acknowledging that the guests in the room help make Sundance what it is.

“We’re moving to Boulder, Colo. We’ll see what that turns out to be like, but I know that one of the great things that we’ll have when we go there is the sense of all ourselves being a part of it,” he added.

“The best of what we have, I think, the best of the creativity comes from independent filmmakers,” Waxman echoed. “We have to nurture this community and we have to keep it alive.”

Read on for TheWrap’s full photo gallery of attendees from our “Farewell to Park City” cocktail reception below.

Cassian Elwes, Producer and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-chief
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Cassian Elwes, producer and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-chief at TheWrap

Mason Plotts
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Mason Plotts, Head of Films at Killer Films

Cassian Elwes, Producer, Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-chief at TheWrap, and Mason Plotts, Head of Films at Killer Films
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Cassian Elwes, Sharon Waxman and Mason Plotts

Christine Vachon
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Christine Vachon, Founder at Killer Films and Cassian Elwes

TheWrap's Magazines
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s 2026 awards magazines

Christine Vachon, Howard Cohen, Co-President and Co-founder at Roadside Attractions
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Christine Vachon, Howard Cohen, Co-President and Co-founder at Roadside Attractions, and guest

Rosanne Korenberg, producer, “I, Tonya” and Jennifer Levine, partner at Untitled Management
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Rosanne Korenberg, producer (“I, Tonya”), and Jennifer Levine, Partner at Untitled Management

Kareem Daniel, Chairperson of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-chief
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Kareem Daniel, adviser at KKR and former chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution and Sharon Waxman

Kareem Daniel, Chairperson of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Kareem Daniel

Cassian Elwes, Producer and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-chief at TheWrap
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Cassian Elwes and Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-chief at TheWrap
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman

Cassian Elwes, Producer and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-chief at TheWrap
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Cassian Elwes and Sharon Waxman welcome guests

Christine Vachon
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Christine Vachon

Peter Chung, April Bosworth, Andrew Bosworth, CTO, Meta, and Jo Cronk, President, North America at Whalar
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Social Media Influencer Peter Chung, April Bosworth, Andrew Bosworth, CTO, Meta, and Jo Cronk, President, North America at Whalar

(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Inside TheWrapBook

Kaelan Dickinson and Mitchell Kenrick
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Kaelan Dickinson, screenwriter and Cassian Elwes’ 2026 Independent Screenwriting Fellow and Mitchell Kenrick, Executive Assistant at Atlas Entertainment

CEO and Editor-in-chief at TheWrap, Kareem Daniel, Chairperson of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, __, and ____
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Kareem Daniel, and guests

Temi Ojo
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Temi Ojo, Founder and CEO at Topijo Films

Sara Spain, Sport Reporter, Avanti Peters, Executive Assistant at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, and Emily Vogel, Director of Programming at TheWrap
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Sara Spain, Account Director at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, Avanti Peters, Executive Assistant at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, and Emily Vogel

Temi Ojo, Kaelan Dickinson, and Mitchell Kenrick
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Temi Ojo, Kaelan Dickinson and Mitchell Kenrick

Xiye Bastida, climate activist, Franco Campos-Lopez, filmmaker, Sara Spain, sport reporter
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Xiye Bastida, climate activist, Franco Campos-Lopez, filmmaker, Sara Spain

Mason Plotts, Head of Films at Killer Films
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Mason Plotts and guest

Sara Spain, sport reporter, Franco Campos-Lopez, filmmaker, Xiye Bastida, climate activist
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Sara Spain, Xiye Bastida, and Franco Campos-Lopez

Ed Winters
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Ed Winters, producer

Kevin Iwashina, sale agent, Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-chief, Cassian Elwes, producer and Jamie Patricof, producer, “Roofman”
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Kevin Iwashina, Sharon Waxman, Cassian Elwes, and Jamie Patricof, producer (“Roofman”)

Dr. Katherine Pieper, PhD, program director at the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Amanda Rothenberg, account director at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, and Sara Spain, sport reporter
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Dr. Katherine Pieper, PhD, Program Director at the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Amanda Rothenberg, Account Director at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, and Sara Spain

Emily Vogel, Director of Programming at TheWrap and Jo Cronk, President, North America at Whalar
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Emily Vogel and Jo Cronk

Ashley Avis, screen writer and Ed Winters
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Ashley Avis, filmmaker, and Ed Winters, Co-Founders at Winterstone Pictures

Cassian Elwes, Producer and Sharon Waxman, CEO and Editor-in-chief at TheWra
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Cassian Elwes and Sharon Waxman

Robert Fyvolent and Cassian Elwes
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Robert Fyvolent, producer (“Summer of Soul”) and Cassian Elwes

Christie Marchese, Founder & CEO at Kinema
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Christie Marchese, Founder and CEO at Kinema

Paige Flake, Amanda Nelson, Allyson Sloan
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Wrap interns Paige Flake, Amanda Nelson and Allyson Sloan

Jack Barlow, Emmerson Lee, Emily Vogel and John Barlow
(Photo Credit: Spenser Heaps for TheWrap)

Emily Vogel (Center) with Jack Barlow, Emmerson Lee and John Barlow of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

