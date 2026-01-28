Indie Producers, Agents, Creatives Raise a Glass to Sundance With ‘Farewell to Park City’ Reception | Photos

TheWrap teamed up with agent, film producer and Sundance fixture Cassian Elwes on Tuesday to host a “Farewell to Park City” reception as the 2026 Sundance Film Festival began rolling the credits on its last year in Utah.

With a guest list that included storied indie legends like Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, Roadside Attraction co-President Howard Cohen and “I, Tonya” producer Rosanne Korenberg, power players like Kareem Daniel and Jo Cronk and even some familiar faces from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” TheWrap’s reception at 710 Bodega toasted another year of stellar films, famous faces and overnight bidding wars in style.

“We’ve been here every single year,” founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman said, reflecting on TheWrap’s 17th anniversary this week. “It’s been really important for us to provide our platform to the new voices, the innovation in the industry. We first and foremost serve our readers, but our readers are the filmmakers, they are the creatives and the business people in the industry.”

Best known for producing award-winning features including “Blue Valentine,” “The Butler” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” Elwes said in his toast that Sundance has long been the home of genre-defining works that stand the test of time.

“People make movies at the studios, but we make, I believe, films. We make cinema. We make the things that people actually remember later on,” he said in his remarks Tuesday, acknowledging that the guests in the room help make Sundance what it is.

“We’re moving to Boulder, Colo. We’ll see what that turns out to be like, but I know that one of the great things that we’ll have when we go there is the sense of all ourselves being a part of it,” he added.

“The best of what we have, I think, the best of the creativity comes from independent filmmakers,” Waxman echoed. “We have to nurture this community and we have to keep it alive.”

Read on for TheWrap’s full photo gallery of attendees from our “Farewell to Park City” cocktail reception below.