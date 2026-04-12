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‘Super Mario Galaxy’ Crosses $600 Million at Global Box Office

The Illumination sequel earned $69 million to stay No. 1 while “You, Me & Tuscany ” opened to $8 million

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"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" (Universal/Illumination/Nintendo)

Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” has passed $300 million domestic and $600 million worldwide after two weekends in theaters, grossing $69 million in North America for this weekend.

While that is significantly lower than the $92 million second weekend of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in 2023, the film remains on pace to become the year’s first $1 billion title as its domestic total reaches $308 million. At its current pace, “Galaxy” should have a final domestic total similar to fellow video game film “A Minecraft Movie,” which made $423.9 million from a similar Easter release date last year.

Meanwhile, Universal sent in another title in the form of the destination romcom “You, Me & Tuscany,” which opened in the No. 4 slot at the box office with $8 million earned in its opening weekend from 3,151 locations. Despite the slow start, the Kat Coiro-directed film starring Halle Bailey and Rege-Jean Page has a low break-even point with an $18 million production budget and could still leg out with strong word-of-mouth from audiences.

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As one might expect, “You, Me & Tuscany” has an audience heavily skewed towards women with an 80% female return in the demographic data. Other demographic data includes 56% under the age of 35 and an ethnic breakdown of 47% Black, 33% White, 13% Latino and 6% Asian.

With three weeks until “The Devil Wears Prada 2” comes out, “Tuscany” will try to keep women coming out to theaters with strong reception scores including an A- on CinemaScore and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the independent horror front, two new films made just over $1 million in their opening weekends but with very different screen counts. IFC’s “Faces of Death,” a reimagining of the 1978 mondo horror film set around present-day social media, made $1.7 million from 1,600 locations for a per theater average of just $1,063. Reception for the film was tepid, with a C on CinemaScore and a 68% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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By contrast, Neon’s Japanese video game adaptation “Exit 8” made $1.4 million in its opening, but from a far lower screen count of 495 locations for a per theater average of $2,837. Audience reception for the film is stronger with an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Among holdovers, Amazon MGM’s “Project Hail Mary” has now passed $500 million worldwide and is now a lock to pass $300 million domestic, having added $25 million in its fourth weekend for a total of $256 million domestic and $510 million globally. The film has already passed the unadjusted $228 million domestic total of the 2015 Andy Weir adaptation “The Martian,” and is on its way to passing that film’s $630 million global total.

A24’s “The Drama” is holding very well in its second weekend, grossing $8.7 million to bring its 10-day total to $30.8 million domestic and $65 million worldwide. The film is on its way to becoming the sixth A24 release to gross more than $100 million globally.

Completing the top 5 is Disney/Pixar’s “Hoppers” with $4.1 million in its sixth weekend, giving it a domestic total of $157 million and a global total of $354 million. “Hoppers” has now passed fellow Pixar film “Elemental” for the highest domestic total for an original animated film since the pandemic, though “Elemental” will still have a higher global total at $494.5 million.

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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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