Frankie Muniz Crashes His ‘Malclom in the Middle’-Themed Ford in NASCAR Truck Series as Revival Premieres

Frankie Muniz, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, can certainly relate to the character that Frankie Muniz, TV actor, plays on “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.”

The “Malcolm” revival had just dropped on Hulu and Disney+ when Muniz was doing tight circles around the famed Bristol half-mile bullring oval in his “Malcolm”-themed racing Ford F-150.

But instead of breaking the fourth wall, he crashed into it.

Muniz wrecked at the Tennessee speedway in a Friday night crash with Tyler Reif and Timmy Hill. No drivers were hurt, but Muniz was out of the race and his truck was trashed.

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – APRIL 10: Frankie Muniz, driver of the #33 Malcolm in the Middle Life’s Still Unfair Ford, drives during practice for the the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 10, 2026 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“We were running pretty good, I felt pretty quick,” Muniz told Fox Sports after the incident. “I think [Reif] maybe got impatient, I don’t know. He was yelling at me in there, saying I’m a lapper, like I shouldn’t be racing.”

Muniz was in fact down a lap, but was fighting to keep the “lucky dog” position – the first car on the trailing lap – as a caution would have put him back on the leaders’ lap. That yellow flag did come, but unfortunately, the guy who plays Malcolm was in the middle of it.

“I belong on that racetrack just as much as he does, just as much as the leaders do,” Muniz said. “I’m not going to back down on that.”

Muniz, who largely left acting behind to pursue racing, is still fighting for respect on the track. “I definitely don’t get respect out there, 100 percent, nobody goes [races in tandem] with me,” he said back in February of 2025.

More than a year later, life is still unfair.