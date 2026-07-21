‘Swapped’ Enters Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List

“Swapped” has swapped into the Netflix top 10.

The animated feature, from Netflix and Skydance Animation, has knocked the Russo Brothers’ “The Gray Man” out of the all-time Netflix original film top 10, with 139.8 million views. “Swapped,” directed by the legendary Nathan Greno and featuring the voices of Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple, arrived on the service on May 1.

This is the first time that two Netflix animated originals have entered the streaming giant’s Most Popular list, after last year’s “KPop Demon Hunters,” produced with Sony Pictures Animation, which is the single most watched original title in Netflix history.

“’Swapped’ becoming one of Netflix’s 10 most popular films of all time is an incredible honor. Thank you to audiences around the world who embraced our film. Without you, none of this would have been possible. ‘Swapped’ celebrates the idea that we’re stronger together, and there’s nothing more rewarding than knowing that message has connected with so many people across the globe,” said Greno in an official statement.

Animation, as the recent Netflix data dump proved, has become one of the most essential elements of Netflix’s business. Not only have originals like “Swapped” and “KPop Demon Hunters” become hugely popular on the streaming service, but also licensed titles like “Goat” (from Sony Pictures Animation) and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (from Illumination and Universal) have posted huge numbers.

This fall sees two more potential heavy hitters on the service – “Steps,” an irreverent Netflix animated original that takes a new look at Cinderella’s supposedly wicked stepsisters; and “Ray Gunn” from Netflix and Skydance Animation, the latest feature from visionary filmmaker Brad Bird, a stylish film noir set in a retro-futuristic metropolis. This year will also see the release of “In Waves,” a touching coming-of-age story that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to wild applause.