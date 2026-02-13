‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ Gets Summer Release From Mubi

“Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” Jane Schoenbrun’s hotly anticipated follow-up to A24’s “I Saw the TV Glow,” arrives this summer, courtesy of Mubi — we’ve got the first details, including the fact that it will hit American theaters on Aug. 7.

The film features an all-star cast, led by Hannah Einbinder and the legendary Gillian Anderson. Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, Dylan Baker, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Quintessa Swindell, Kevin McDonald and Jack Haven also star.

The official synopsis follows: “After years of slapdash sequels and waning fandom, the Camp Miasma slasher franchise is handed over to an enthusiastic young director for resurrection. But when she visits the original movie’s star, a now-reclusive actress shrouded in mystery, the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear and delirium.”

“Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” was written and directed by Schoenbrun and produced by Plan B. Mubi financed the film and will distribute in select territories, including North America, Latin America, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Turkey, India, Australia and New Zealand, with The Match Factory handling remaining worldwide sales. Executive producer Daniel Bekerman from Scythia Films provided local production services.

Per a Friday press release, the film “marks Schoenbrun’s third feature, continuing a body of work shaped by themes of trans identity and queer horror. Their previous film, ‘I Saw the TV Glow,’ premiered at Sundance in 2024 and went on to screen at further festivals including Berlinale, San Sebastián and SXSW, receiving multiple nominations at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards including Best Director, Best Lead Performance and Best Feature.”

“Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” arrives in theaters on Aug. 7.