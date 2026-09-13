Javier Bardem Swears He Didn’t Base His ‘The Beloved’ Director Character on Any of His Previous Collaborators

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In Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “The Beloved,” which has its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Javier Bardem plays, in the words of the official program “a charismatic, world-renowned director,” who reconnects with his estranged daughter (Victoria Luengo) a role in his latest project. They haven’t seen each other in 13 years and he doesn’t admit to any wrongdoing. But hey, this is filmmaking. The show must go on.

While talking to our own Steve Pond at TheWrap’s studio at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, Bardem swore that his character was not based on any of his previous collaborators – and that he hasn’t heard from any of them either.

“I haven’t had any direct feedback from any of them, but I’m sure some of them are wondering, Is that…? I honestly didn’t really focus on anyone in particular, but it’s more about situations that I’ve been in or I’ve seen. And even some of those I created myself out of a tension and fear and insecurity,” Bardem admitted.

He said that sometimes he has gotten into a situation when you lose your cool and “you realize, What, why have I done that? Thankfully I’m aware of it and I go, ‘I’m sorry,’ but the harm is done.”

And he’s seen directors throw their weight around in unhelpful ways.

“Those policies happen very often on a movie set, where the director is allowed to really have a tantrum, and people will understand,” Bardem said. “But I’ve been in situations that were brutal sometimes back in the ‘90s. Mostly now it’s rare to see that because people will say, ‘Enough.’”

Bardem said that he hopes “The Beloved” speaks to these issues, even though he thinks conditions have, for the most part, improved.

“I think it’s better – that is the physical aspect or emotional aspect of it, but also there is some environment of pressure and the way some directors want to squeeze the actors in a way that is not helpful or creative, because I know that the actor and actress, you get nervous and you close yourself off,” Bardem explained. “You don’t get anything out of that.”

Still, Bardem said, while playing the role, he thought of “many people who I work with.”

“But no one specific,” Bardem swore.

Kino Lorber has the North American rights to “The Beloved,” but hasn’t set a release date yet.