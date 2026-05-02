‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ AI-Generated Art Was Actually Created by Humans

“The Devil Wears Prada 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 original film, features a series of supposedly AI-generated art that rails against Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the head of Runway magazine. But it turns out that the art in the movie is only meant to emulate that made by AI — and it was actually made by humans.

“I got to paint this at the request of David Frankel for The Devil Wears Prada 2 (it shows up in the movie 👀),” artist Alexis Franklin, captioned a post shared to Instagram that featured her painting of Priestly serving burgers and fries. “Absolutely no disrespect to Queen Meryl, but this is something I would’ve painted in my free time, so when they asked me to do this it was nothing but fun.”

Plenty of Franklin’s followers were enthusiastic about the fact that the film didn’t rely on AI to create the image.

“No WAYY !!!. I’ll be honest I thought this was Ai shown bc of the message of the movie was going for but all painted by u . This is so amazing,” wrote one person in response to Franklin’s post.

“I THOUGHT THIS WAS AN AI AD 😭 i was like how dare they use her face IN AN AD and use ai too!! So so cool,” another added.

A third person wrote, “Just saw the film – my designer friends and I lovedddd this!!!! So happy to see that it was human made 💖.”

The film has been a box office boon for Disney/20th Century, and estimates predict it will bring in $80.5 million over opening weekend. Putting together sequel felt impossible for years, writer Aline Brosh McKenna told TheWrap, but working with the same team from the original film was key.

The first movie “became people’s like, It’s on TV, I’ll watch it movie,” McKenna explained. “And I have some of those, and it’s funny, because that is also a vestige, right? Because now we’re a lot more intentional with our watching, so I don’t know if you can become a hit in that way.”