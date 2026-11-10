Ken Russell’s ‘The Devils’ Gets Deluxe 4K UHD Release Next Year

“The Devils” are coming home.

Ken Russell’s formerly lost masterpiece, which is currently back in theaters after a limited re-release was expanded indefinitely, will arrive in two 4K UHD editions: a three-disc collector’s edition featuring three different cuts of the film, and a standard 4K UHD edition featuring the new Director’s Cut and a selection of bonus features. Both versions are available to preorder from major online retailers starting today.

The collector’s edition comes in a rigid slipcase with an eight-panel, three-disc holder and a 96-page book. It includes more than 14 hours of bonus material, including the Director’s Cut, encoded by Fidelity in Motion, on a 4K UHD disc — the same version currently playing in theaters; the Director’s Cut, U.K. X-rated cut and U.S. R-rated cut on a Blu-ray disc; and a third Blu-ray disc featuring never-before-seen supplemental material.

The standard 4K UHD edition comes in a slipcase with an eight-panel, one-disc digipak and includes more than four hours of bonus material. The disc features the Director’s Cut, encoded by Fidelity in Motion, along with some of the new supplemental material.

When it was announced earlier this year that “The Devils” would return in a new director-approved cut, restoring material Russell once thought lost to the sands of time, as the inaugural release from Clockwork, Warner Bros.’ new indie-minded label, it felt like an impossible dream coming true. The film premiered at Cannes earlier this year to a rapturous response before opening in theaters just ahead of Halloween. What was initially planned as a limited engagement became an indefinite run — an even sweeter outcome for a film that spent decades largely inaccessible in its complete form.

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If you’ve never seen the film, it follows a French priest (Oliver Reed) who becomes the target of a campaign by church and state authorities seeking to consolidate their power. The campaign is fueled in part by a nun (Vanessa Redgrave) who is obsessed with him and eventually accuses him of witchcraft. The movie’s theological themes and provocative imagery, including a famously outrageous exorcism scene featuring plenty of naked nuns, landed it in hot water. It ultimately received an X rating in the U.S. and was largely unavailable in its most complete form on home video for decades.

Now, thankfully, it’s back and here to stay. (Seeing it on the big screen was undoubtedly one of the cinematic events of the year, and you didn’t even need 70mm or Imax.)

See a full rundown of each release below. And grab your pre-order now. Just say the devil made you do it.

Clockwork

“The Devils”3-Disc 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition contains the following:

The first ever 4K UHD presentation of “The Devils” – the uncensored, definitive director’s cut – encoded by Fidelity In Motion with a newly restored monaural soundtrack.

The first ever official Blu-ray presentations of “The Devils,” the uncensored, definitive director’s cut (114 mins); the UK X-Rated version (111 mins); and the US R-Rated version (108 mins), with a newly restored monaural soundtrack.

Unedited 2004 audio commentary with Ken Russell, Michael Bradsell, Mark Kermode & Paul Joyce

Never-before-seen extended scene

New extended version of the documentary “Hell on Earth: The Desecration and Resurrection of The Devils” (2002) featuring additional interview footage with Ken Russell

New 4K remaster of the short film “Amelia and the Angel”(1958) directed by Ken Russell

New compilation of camera slates

New interview with Guillermo del Toro on “The Devils” and the legacy of Ken Russell

New introduction by Kleber Mendonça Filho at the first ever screening of “The Devils” in Brazil

New extended interview with Mark Kermode on “The Devils” and the reconstruction of the definitive director’s cut

New behind-the-scenes featurette on the picture and sound restoration

Never-before-seen archival interviews with Vanessa Redgrave and Oliver Reed

Never-before-heard archival audio interviews between critic Richard Crouse and cast/crew

Never-before-seen costume sketches by Shirley Russell with audio commentary by Victoria Russell

Excerpt of Rupert Russell’s documentary “Mad Dad,” featuring never-before-seen Russell family photos

2004 Q&A with Ken Russell and Mark Kermode following the first ever screening of “The Devils” at the BFI Southbank NFT1

2010 Film at Lincoln Center Q&A with Ken Russell and Vanessa Redgrave

“Director of Devils”(1971) featurette with behind-the-scenes footage and a Ken Russell interview

Behind-the-scenes footage with commentary by Michael Bradsell

Archival Trailers

2026 Theatrical Trailer

96-page book with never-before-seen photography and production materials, excerpts of the original continuity script, new essays by Mark Kermode and Linda Ruth Williams, and newly unearthed archival crew interviews

and more…

Clockwork

“The Devils”4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Standard Edition contains the following: